Former South Carolina assistant, Gamecock alum promoted as Big Ten interim head coach

Former South Carolina basketball assistant and Gamecock alum Mike Boynton will serve the 2026-2027 season as the head coach of a Big Ten program and national contender.

According to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos, following head coach Dusty May’s exit to accept the Dallas Mavericks job in the NBA, Boynton will be the interim head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. It appears he will have a year at the helm, an on-the-job interview, of sorts.

This will not be Boynton’s first head coaching gig, as he was in charge at Oklahoma State for seven seasons. The 2026-2027 campaign will be his third overall at Michigan.

In year two in Ann Arbor, Boynton and company won the NCAA Tournament. The national championship run included five victories by double-digits and an impressive title game win over UConn in which they trailed for only three minutes.

Many around college basketball have given Boynton a lot of credit for his work on head coach Dusty May’s staff. As May’s top assistant, Boynton has especially earned significant kudos for his work with Michigan’s defense and the program’s recruiting efforts. He was a power conference coaching candidate earlier this offseason before electing to stay at Michigan.

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Boynton played at South Carolina from 2000-2004 under head coaches Eddie Fogler and Dave Odom. Boynton was a reserve and a part-time starter for three seasons in Columbia. Then, as a senior, he started for the Gamecocks, leading USC to the NCAA Tournament and a spot inside the final 2003-2004 AP Top 25.

The 6-2 guard was a three-point specialist and a capable facilitator. He defended hard and was a well-liked teammate, something that translated to his coaching career. Boynton immediately jumped into coaching following his graduation.

After four years as an assistant at smaller programs in the Palmetto State, Boynton joined the coaching staff at his alma mater ahead of the 2008-2009 season. He coached in Columbia for four years under head coach Darrin Horn. Then, Frank Martin retained Boynton for his fifth season at South Carolina.

Boynton followed fellow USC assistant Brad Underwood to Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State before becoming the headman in Stillwater. He led seven years at OSU before joining the Michigan staff.