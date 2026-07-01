With NBA Summer League beginning on Friday, three former South Carolina standouts to begin professional journeys

NBA Summer League begins on Friday, July 3. With that, a trio of former South Carolina basketball standouts are about to begin their professional hoop journeys.

Former Gamecock guard Meechie Johnson signed with the Miami Heat’s Summer League squad last week, while the versatile Mike Sharavjamts inked a Summer League opportunity with the Orlando Magic on the same day. The Atlanta Hawks announced guard Kobe Knox as a Summer League addition on June 30.

Johnson and the Heat will play on Friday, July 3 against the San Antonio Spurs. Johnson and the Hawks will begin their summer slate on Saturday, July 4. Meanwhile, the Magic and “Mongolian Mike” won’t see the court until next Thursday, July 9 against the Charlotte Hornets.

All three players went undrafted last month but worked out with multiple teams.

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Johnson spent three years with the Gamecocks across two separate stints, playing for Lamont Paris’ team in the 2022-23 and 2023-2024 seasons before transferring back to Ohio State for a year (he was also at OSU for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons) and then returning to Columbia for the 2025-2026 campaign. He was an All-SEC contributor for South Carolina’s NCAA Tournament team three seasons ago.

For his USC career, Johnson averaged 14.7 points, 3.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game. He was a full-time starter for the Gamecocks who played both point guard and shooting guard in garnet and black.

Joining the Miami Heat organization for Summer League, Johnson will compete with eight other developmental guards. However, ahead of NBA free agency, three of those guards are already part of the Heat’s active roster, one that has just 10 total players. Following the organization’s trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, there is room on the roster for young talent like Johnson.

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Sharavjamts was with South Carolina for just one season during a career that was well-traveled. He played for Dayton, San Francisco, and Utah as a multi-positional starter before doing the same for the Gamecocks. He started every game for USC, playing every position at some point but typically operating as the team’s secondary playmaker.

During his one season at Carolina, Sharavjamts averaged 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He led the team in rebounding and blocks. “Shark” was the team’s most versatile defender and, at 6-9, he guarded every position.

The Orlando Magic have been a little slower filling out their Summer League roster because of their late start date. Sharavjamts is one of five players who have officially signed for developmental play this summer. Including 2026 NBA Draft selections, the Magic already have more players than active roster slots, meaning open spots will only become available after cuts and/or G League assignments. Sharavjamts played in the NABC/Reese’s Division-I All-Star Game after the season, and his time in Summer League will be another opportunity to showcase his talent.

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Like Sharavjamts, Knox spent just one year with the South Carolina Gamecocks. He played two years at Grand Canyon and two more at South Florida before transferring to USC. Following a redshirt back in the 2021-22 season, he was a primary starter the rest of his college days.

This winter, Knox averaged 10.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He started every game of the year on the wing next to Johnson and Sharavjamts. As one of the team’s most explosive athletes, he did a little bit of everything and played his best ball toward the end of the season.

The Atlanta Hawks have one of the biggest Summer League rosters in the NBA. Knox will be one of 16 players (and one of five wings) vying for the organization’s attention. Atlanta has a relatively full roster, as well, meaning landing a spot with the team could be difficult. Still, this summer could serve as a league-wide audition for him.