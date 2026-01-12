South Carolina basketball's updated place in NET rankings following Georgia loss

South Carolina basketball holds a 10-6 overall record three games into conference play. The Gamecocks are coming off a missed opportunity at home against Georgia in which they led by 12 points but couldn’t seal the deal.

At the beginning of December, the first NET rankings of the season came out. South Carolina debuted at No. 99. Since then, the Gamecocks spent several weeks dropping before taking a big jump forward after beating LSU on the road. In the updated NET rankings this week, Lamont Paris’ team suffered a minor drop from No. 88 to No. 90. That is now 15th in the SEC, ahead of just the Ole Miss Rebels (98).

These NET rankings have been updated following last night’s games across the country.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!

The NET, for those unfamiliar, is the most important ranking metric used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. It factors in Team Value Index (essentially a team’s on-court results, location of games, and strength of schedule) and adjusted net efficiency ratings (how well a team plays in those games, adjusted for the quality of opponent and location of games).

As of this writing, South Carolina has just one win above Quad 4, hence the low NET ranking. That win came last week against LSU, as the Gamecocks picked up a much-needed Quad 1 victory. With no Quad 2 or Quad 3 victories, the team’s overall record against non-Quad 4 foes sits at 1-6, with losses to the Clemson Tigers (Quad 1), Vanderbilt Commodores (Quad 1), Georgia Bulldogs (Quad 1), Northwestern Wildcats (Quad 2), Butler Bulldogs (Quad 2), and Virginia Tech Hokies (Quad 2).

Though some were considered so at the time of the game, Carolina has not played against a current Quad 3 group.

The Gamecocks are 9-0 against the Quad 4, with all of those games coming at home. Frankly, though, that’s exactly what a power conference team should do against the lowest quadrant of opponents.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

The Gamecocks will play two more times over the next week, with both games coming on the road.

First, on Wednesday, January 14th, South Carolina will travel to Fayetteville for a matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Currently ranked 17th in the AP poll, the Hogs will host USC for a 9:00 p.m. (Eastern) tip-off. SEC Network will carry the television broadcast, while the ESPN app will stream the on-court action.

Then, on Saturday, January 17th, the Gamecocks will face off with the Auburn Tigers on the road. The 6:00 p.m. (Eastern) contest will also air on SEC Network and stream on the ESPN app. Auburn is in the “also receiving votes” portion of the AP poll this week.

Both road showdowns will represent NET Quad 1 opportunities for South Carolina. Arkansas is 32nd in the NET, while Auburn is 36th.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!