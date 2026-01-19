South Carolina basketball trending downward in updated NET ranking

South Carolina basketball holds a 10-8 overall record and a 1-4 mark in SEC play. The Gamecocks are coming off back-to-back road losses, one ugly blowout against Arkansas and one competitive defeat against Auburn.

At the beginning of December, the first NET rankings of the season came out. South Carolina debuted at No. 99. Since then, the Gamecocks spent several weeks dropping before taking a big jump forward after beating LSU on the road. Unfortunately for USC, three losses in a row have pushed Lamont Paris’ team back down into the 90s. In the updated NET rankings as of Monday, Carolina sits at No. 92 overall. That is 15th in the SEC, ahead of just the Mississippi State Bulldogs (95).

These NET rankings have been updated following last night’s games across the country.

The NET, for those unfamiliar, is the most important ranking metric used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. It factors in Team Value Index (essentially a team’s on-court results, location of games, and strength of schedule) and adjusted net efficiency ratings (how well a team plays in those games, adjusted for the quality of opponent and location of games).

As of this writing, South Carolina has just one win above Quad 4, hence the low NET ranking. That win came earlier this month against LSU, as the Gamecocks picked up a much-needed Quad 1 victory. With no Quad 2 or Quad 3 victories, the team’s overall record against non-Quad 4 foes sits at 1-8, with losses to the Clemson Tigers (Quad 1), Vanderbilt Commodores (Quad 1), Georgia Bulldogs (Quad 1), Arkansas Razorbacks (Quad 1), Auburn Tigers (Quad 1), Northwestern Wildcats (Quad 2), Butler Bulldogs (Quad 2), and Virginia Tech Hokies (Quad 2).

Though some were considered so at the time of the game, Carolina has not played against a current Quad 3 group.

The Gamecocks are 9-0 against the Quad 4, with all of those games coming at home. Frankly, though, that’s exactly what a power conference team should do against the lowest quadrant of opponents.

The Gamecocks will play two more times over the next week, with one coming at home before another road trip.

First, on Tuesday, January 20th, South Carolina will host the Oklahoma Sooners at Colonial Life Arena. Also clinging to a 1-4 conference record, Porter Moser’s team will be in town for a 7:00 p.m. showdown. SEC Network will carry the television broadcast, while the ESPN app will stream the on-court action. The Sooners currently sit at No. 68 overall in the NET.

Then, on Saturday, January 24th, the Gamecocks will travel to College Station for a date with the Texas A&M Aggies. Set for a 3:30 p.m. (Eastern) start time, the matchup will also be on SEC Network and the ESPN app. The Aggies are 42nd in the updated NET rankings.

