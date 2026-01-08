South Carolina basketball makes big jump in NET rankings following conference win

South Carolina basketball holds a 10-5 record two games into conference play. The Gamecocks are coming off a win over LSU on Tuesday night, earning their first win in SEC play and their first win over a power conference opponent all season. Since GamecockCentral’s last NET update on December 30th, USC has played three times, going 2-1 with wins over Albany and LSU and a loss to Vanderbilt.

At the beginning of December, the first NET rankings of the season came out. South Carolina debuted at No. 99. Since then, the Gamecocks spent several weeks dropping, falling as low as the low 120s, but the road win over LSU really helped the team’s cause. Now, Lamont Paris’ team sits at No. 88 in the updated NET rankings. That is 14th in the SEC, as Mississippi State (97) and Ole Miss (99) are below USC.

These NET rankings have been updated following last night’s games across the country.

The NET, for those unfamiliar, is the most important ranking metric used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. It factors in Team Value Index (essentially a team’s on-court results, location of games, and strength of schedule) and adjusted net efficiency ratings (how well a team plays in those games, adjusted for the quality of opponent and location of games).

As of this writing, South Carolina has just one win above Quad 4, hence the low NET ranking. That win came last night against LSU, as the Gamecocks picked up a much-needed Quad 1 victory. With no Quad 2 or Quad 3 victories, the team’s overall record against non-Quad 4 foes sits at 1-5, with losses to the Butler Bulldogs (Quad 1), Clemson Tigers (Quad 1), Vanderbilt Commodores (Quad 1), Northwestern Wildcats (Quad 2), and Virginia Tech Hokies (Quad 2).

Though some were considered so at the time of the game, Carolina has not played against a current Quad 3 group.

The Gamecocks are 9-0 against the Quad 4, with all of those games coming at home. Frankly, though, that’s exactly what a power conference team should do against the lowest quadrant of opponents.

The Gamecocks will play again this weekend in a return to Columbia in a Quad 1 opportunity.

South Carolina will host the Georgia Bulldogs (13-2; 1-1) at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, January 11th. The third SEC conference contest of the season will begin at 2:00 p.m. ESPN2 will carry the television broadcast, while the ESPN app handles the online stream.

Georgia will enter the game as the AP’s No. 18 overall team. The Bulldogs also hold the No. 28 spot in the NET.

