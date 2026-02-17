An update on South Carolina basketball's standing in NET rankings

South Carolina basketball holds an 11-14 overall record and a 2-10 mark in SEC play. Having lost nine of their last ten, the Gamecocks have secured a losing season in conference play once again. For the 26th time in 35 years in the Southeastern Conference, USC will have a non-winning season against SEC competition. The most recent defeat came on the road against Alabama.

At the beginning of December, the first NET rankings of the season came out. South Carolina debuted at No. 99. The Gamecocks fell a little before taking a large jump forward after beating LSU on the road. Unfortunately for USC, a 1-9 record in the last ten games since that LSU win has sent the Gamecocks’ standing in the NET well into triple digits.

Now, with a one-spot improvement from last week likely stemming from a strength of schedule improvement, the Gamecocks rank 112th. These NET rankings have been updated following last night’s games across the country. That is, by far, the lowest mark in the SEC and the eighth-lowest among all power conference programs.

The NET, for those unfamiliar, is the most important ranking metric used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. It factors in Team Value Index (essentially a team’s on-court results, location of games, and strength of schedule) and adjusted net efficiency ratings (how well a team plays in those games, adjusted for the quality of opponent and location of games).

As of this writing, South Carolina has just two wins above Quad 4, hence the low NET ranking. Those wins came last month against LSU and Oklahoma, as the Gamecocks picked up a Quad 1 road victory over the Tigers and a Quad 2 home win over the Sooners.

With no other wins above Quad 4, the team’s overall record against non-Quad 4 foes sits at 2-14, with losses to the Clemson Tigers (Quad 1), Vanderbilt Commodores (Quad 1), Georgia Bulldogs (Quad 1), Arkansas Razorbacks (Quad 1), Auburn Tigers (Quad 1), Florida Gators (Quad 1), Texas A&M Aggies (Quad 1), Alabama Crimson Tide (Quad 1), Northwestern Wildcats (Quad 2), Butler Bulldogs (Quad 2), Virginia Tech Hokies (Quad 2), LSU Tigers (Quad 2), Texas Longhorns (Quad 2), and Missouri Tigers (Quad 2).

The Gamecocks are 9-0 against the Quad 4, with all of those games coming at home. Frankly, though, that’s exactly what a power conference team should do against the lowest quadrant of opponents.

The Gamecocks will play twice over the next week. First will be an opportunity for redemption, and then USC will return home for its weekend matchup.

On Tuesday night, South Carolina (11-14, 2-10) will be in Gainesville for a matchup against the Florida Gators (19-6, 10-2). In January, Florida handed the Gamecocks their worst SEC defeat ever, a 95-48 eviceration at Colonial Life Arena. The rematch will be at the O’Dome in Gainesville, and tip-off has been set for 7:00 p.m. SEC Network will handle the broadcast, while the ESPN app makes the game available via streaming. Florida is now the SEC’s top NET team, ranking 9th nationally.

Then, on Saturday, the Gamecocks will return home for a date with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-13, 4-8). That contest will begin at 1:00 p.m. SEC Network and the ESPN app will also make Saturday’s game available. Mississippi State ranks 15th in the SEC in the NET at No. 94.

