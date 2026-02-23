South Carolina basketball moves up in NET following long-awaited victory

South Carolina basketball holds a 12-15 overall record and a 3-11 mark in SEC play. However, the Gamecocks won their last time out, a 97-89 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Colonial Life Arena.

At the beginning of December, the first NET rankings of the season came out. South Carolina debuted at No. 99. The Gamecocks fell a little before taking a large jump forward after beating LSU on the road. Unfortunately for USC, a 1-9 stretch sent the Gamecocks’ standing in the NET well into triple digits.

Even with a loss to Florida earlier in the week, Carolina’s win over Mississippi State allowed Lamont Paris’ team to see a pretty substantial jump in the NET. Up seven spots from a week ago (and more than 10 spots from other points in the week), the Gamecocks are now No. 105 in the NET rankings as of Sunday night. These rankings have been updated following last night’s games across the country.

Despite the improvement, USC is still last in the SEC, though they have closed the gap some on the two Mississippi schools, both of which are ranked in the 90s.

The NET, for those unfamiliar, is the most important ranking metric used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. It factors in Team Value Index (essentially a team’s on-court results, location of games, and strength of schedule) and adjusted net efficiency ratings (how well a team plays in those games, adjusted for the quality of opponent and location of games).

As of this writing, South Carolina has just three wins above Quad 4, hence the low NET ranking. Those wins came last month against LSU and Oklahoma and then Saturday against Mississippi State. The Gamecocks picked up a Quad 1 road victory over the Tigers, a Quad 2 home win over the Sooners, and a Quad 3 triumph over the Bulldogs.

With no other wins above Quad 4, the team’s overall record against non-Quad 4 foes sits at 3-15, with losses to the Clemson Tigers (Quad 1), Vanderbilt Commodores (Quad 1), Georgia Bulldogs (Quad 1), Arkansas Razorbacks (Quad 1), Auburn Tigers (Quad 1), Florida Gators (Quad 1), Texas A&M Aggies (Quad 1), Alabama Crimson Tide (Quad 1), Florida Gators again (Quad 1), Northwestern Wildcats (Quad 2), Butler Bulldogs (Quad 2), Virginia Tech Hokies (Quad 2), LSU Tigers (Quad 2), Texas Longhorns (Quad 2), and Missouri Tigers (Quad 2).

The Gamecocks are 9-0 against the Quad 4, with all of those games coming at home. Frankly, though, that’s exactly what a power conference team should do against the lowest quadrant of opponents.

The Gamecocks will play twice over the next week against a pair of opponents who were ranked earlier this season. One game will come at home, while the other will be a short road trip.

On Tuesday night, South Carolina (12-15, 3-11) will be at home for a matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats (17-10, 8-6). Tip-off will be at 7:00 p.m. SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app makes the action available via streaming. Mark Pope’s team is 29th overall in the current NET rankings. That is 6th in a loaded Southeastern Conference.

Then, on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs (19-8, 7-7) will host the Gamecocks at Stegeman Coliseum. That contest will begin at 3:30 p.m. SEC Network and the ESPN app will also make Saturday’s game available. Mike White’s Bulldogs rank No. 34 in the NET, good for 8th in the SEC.

