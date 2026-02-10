South Carolina basketball hits season-low in NET rankings

South Carolina basketball holds an 11-13 overall record and a 2-9 mark in SEC play. Having lost eight of their last nine, the Gamecocks have secured a losing season in conference play once again. For the 26th time in 35 years in the Southeastern Conference, USC will have a non-winning season against SEC competition. The two most recent defeats came on the road against Texas and at home in blowout fashion to Missouri.

At the beginning of December, the first NET rankings of the season came out. South Carolina debuted at No. 99. The Gamecocks fell a little before taking a large jump forward after beating LSU on the road. Unfortunately for USC, a 1-8 record in the last nine games since that LSU win has sent the Gamecocks’ standing in the NET to a season-low.

Now, the Gamecocks rank all the way down at No. 113. These NET rankings have been updated following last night’s games across the country. That is, by far, the lowest mark in the SEC and the ninth-lowest among all power conference programs.

The NET, for those unfamiliar, is the most important ranking metric used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. It factors in Team Value Index (essentially a team’s on-court results, location of games, and strength of schedule) and adjusted net efficiency ratings (how well a team plays in those games, adjusted for the quality of opponent and location of games).

As of this writing, South Carolina has just two wins above Quad 4, hence the low NET ranking. Those wins came last month against LSU and Oklahoma, as the Gamecocks picked up a Quad 1 road victory over the Tigers and a Quad 2 home win over the Sooners.

With no other wins above Quad 4, the team’s overall record against non-Quad 4 foes sits at 2-13, with losses to the Clemson Tigers (Quad 1), Vanderbilt Commodores (Quad 1), Georgia Bulldogs (Quad 1), Arkansas Razorbacks (Quad 1), Auburn Tigers (Quad 1), Florida Gators (Quad 1), Texas A&M Aggies (Quad 1), Northwestern Wildcats (Quad 2), Butler Bulldogs (Quad 2), Virginia Tech Hokies (Quad 2), LSU Tigers (Quad 2), Texas Longhorns (Quad 2), and Missouri Tigers (Quad 2).

The Gamecocks are 9-0 against the Quad 4, with all of those games coming at home. Frankly, though, that’s exactly what a power conference team should do against the lowest quadrant of opponents.

The Gamecocks will play just once over the next week, thanks to the team’s Bye. That contest will come on the road against a top-25 NET opponent.

South Carolina (11-13, 2-9) will travel to Tuscaloosa for a matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide (14-7, 6-4). The Gamecocks and Tide will face off on Saturday, February 14th at 8:30 p.m. (Eastern). SEC Network will carry the television broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the action. Alabama will play Ole Miss in the mid-week and enters the week as the No. 23 team in the NET.

