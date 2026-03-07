South Carolina basketball finishes regular season with Meechie Johnson buzzer-beater to knock off Ole Miss

The last time South Carolina basketball played against the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, the Gamecocks were en route to a 26-8 overall record (tying the program’s top all-time mark) and an NCAA Tournament berth. Frankly, that feels like a lifetime ago.

On Saturday, South Carolina and Ole Miss met at the Pavilion in a battle of SEC bottom-dwellers. The game started off well for the visitors, and in the end, Lamont Paris’ team came out on top, 64-61, thanks to Meechie Johnson canning a 30-footer to win the game.

After the game, Johnson had a simple message for the SEC Now crew: “All glory to God,” he began. “I appreciate Coach Paris and my teammates…[the Ole Miss defense] backed up off me, and that’s my range.” The veteran scorer appropriately dropped the microphone as he left the postgame interview.

The victory moves the Gamecocks to 13-18 overall and 4-14 in SEC play. Barring a surprise postseason bid, it also prevents the team from experiencing another 20-loss season. Thanks to the win, South Carolina is tied with Ole Miss at 4-14 in league play. If LSU loses to Texas A&M later on Saturday, USC will finish the regular season ranked 14th in the SEC. If LSU wins, there will be a three-way tie between the Tigers, Gamecocks, and Rebels. The tie-breaker would favor LSU, then USC, leaving Ole Miss in 16th.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

The regular-season finale couldn’t have started much better for South Carolina. Thanks to a combination of efficient offense and tight defense, the Gamecocks led 13-3 early. The offense slowed down a bit, but the defense stayed strong, as USC led 22-12 after about 12 minutes of action.

Malik Dia ignited the Rebels offense, scoring eight points in a row. A 10-2 run for the home team made things close, but Nordin Kapic scored his 10th point to end the run. Then, the previously scoreless Meechie Johnson scored four points in the final 70 seconds to take a 34-28 lead into halftime.

After the intermission, the quality of play deteriorated for the Gamecocks.

A 12-0 run and a Carolina scoring drought that neared five minutes gave Ole Miss the lead. From there, it was a back-and-forth affair, as both teams struggled to play winning basketball. Meechie Johnson kept the Gamecock offense afloat with 13 points after halftime.

In what was a battle of overall offensive futility, South Carolina and Ole Miss each barely cracked 60 points. Some of the scoring issues, though, were a direct result of good defense.

Freshman Eli Ellis made arguably the game’s biggest defensive play with five seconds remaining, stonewalling a Kezza Giffa drive without fouling. Giffa fell down, turning the ball over, much to the delight of Lamont Paris.

During his postgame chat with 107.5 The Game’s Derek Scott and Casey Manning, Coach Paris called Ellis’ effort “a tremendous job” and praised his young guard’s ability to stay in front of Giffa without using his hands. The play gave South Carolina an opportunity to go for the win.

When the game mattered most, Lamont Paris turned to his best scorer to make something happen.

With five seconds left, the score was tied, 61-61. Kobe Knox inbounded the basketball, and Johnson raced ahead. As he has done multiple times before, the Gamecock senior rose up from more than 30 feet from the basket and knocked down the game-winner.

“It was a really good team win,” Paris said following the exciting victory.

Potentially the two biggest stats of the game, South Carolina won the rebounding battle, 34-31, and made eight more 3-pointers (nine) than Ole Miss made (one).

Up next: South Carolina will play in the opening round of the SEC Tournament. Exact seeding and matchups will be finalized this weekend. Regardless of seed or opponent, the Gamecocks will play on Wednesday, March 11. SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the entire tournament.