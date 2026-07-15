Top-rated prospect in South Carolina, Gamecock target, transferring out of state

For the second time this month, the top-rated prospect in the state of South Carolina has revealed an out-of-state transfer.

Following in the footsteps of class of 2027 wing Josh Leonard (who made the move from Wilson High School to IMG Academy in North Carolina), class of 2028 wing Antoine Caughman Jr. announced on Tuesday that he will transfer away from Keenan High School to spend his junior season at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.

Caughman, who is a top-100 national player in the ’28 cycle, is also one of the country’s top scorers. Listed at 6-5, he can play any spot on the perimeter and can put the ball in the basket at all three levels. En route to his own all-state recognition, he helped lead Keenan to a state tile game appearance as a sophomore.

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South Carolina is one of eight power conference offers for Caughman. The Gamecocks are joined by the Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Cal Golden Bears, Indiana Hoosiers, Maryland Terrapins, and UCLA Bruins with offers out to the dynamic scorer.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Caughman is the No. 30 overall player in the class of 2028. He is also No. 7 nationally among all shooting guard prospects in the class. Caughman was the top-rated player in the Palmetto State before his transfer. He will become the 2028 cycle’s No. 1 player at Virginia high schools after he enrolls at Oak Hill.

Caughman is already a unanimous four-star recruit and is on the fringe of five-star status, according to the player rankings from Rivals and 247Sports.