South Carolina basketball offers Palmetto State Player of the Year

On Thursday, class of 2027 Greenville (SC) Byrnes High School standout Colt Fowler announced that he had earned an offer from South Carolina basketball.

The offer is Fowler’s first from the power conference level and 10th overall from Division-I. Schools like Georgia Southern, Charleston Southern, Wofford, Florida Gulf Coast, Weber State, UNC-Greensboro, Presbyterian, Oral Roberts, and Toledo make up the rest of his offer list.

Fowler also plays for Upward Stars on the AAU circuit, a program that routinely sends prospects to play collegiately.

Fowler, who was on campus last weekend for the Gamecocks’ team prospect camp, earned a shoutout from Rivals’ Jamie Shaw as one of the event’s top performers.

The 5-10 point guard is no stranger to accolades, though. Fowler was the MaxPreps Player of the Year in the state last season. He averaged over 24 points and nearly 11 assists per game as a junior at Byrnes. He helped guide Byrnes to a state championship appearance this season.

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As a player, Fowler is small. There’s no denying that. However, he helps make up for his lack of size by being quick, tight-handled, and fearless.

Fowler can break down almost any defender at the high school level, and he gets into the paint at will. He has a diverse scoring bag in the lane, with multiple proficient floaters and finishing ability with either hand. He is a big-time facilitator for his teammates and can do so in set pieces or as an improvisational creator.

Everything Fowler does on the floor is done with controlled urgency. His film is littered with plays in which he combined a fast pace with the ability to start and stop. Even so, he seems to know where each of his teammates is on the floor at all times. Fowler controls the offensive action when he is on the floor. He can also spread the floor with range well beyond the 3-point arc.

According to Rivals, Fowler is a three-star prospect, though no ranking appears yet on his recruiting profile.

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