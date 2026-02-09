South Carolina basketball checks in with 2027 target

South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris and his staff have had their eyes on class of 2027 Augusta (GA) Cross Creek product Frashad Tisby for some time. The Gamecocks became Tisby’s first power conference offer last summer and are firmly in the mix in his recruitment.

As part of USC’s ongoing recruiting efforts, assistant coach Eddie Shannon was in Augusta this week to watch Tisby play, according to a PQSports report.

Tisby and his Cross Creek squad knocked off Harlem in a thriller, 60-57. He was instrumental for the Razorback offense with 12 points and several impressive assists in the drive-and-kick game. That included the game-winning dime on the last basket of the game. Tisby broke down the defense, drawing all the attention, before dishing it back out to the perimeter for an open jumper.

The South Carolina staff likes Tisby’s multi-positional game. He previously told Rivals that the USC coaches like that he “makes a lot of winning plays.” His game-winning assist against Harlem this week demonstrated that.

The Gamecocks offered Tisby his third overall scholarship (after Tennessee Tech and Presbyterian) last June. The current high school junior had a standout performance at USC’s team camp, and Coach Paris offered the scholarship after his first game of the camp. Tisby now has at least eight total offers, including a trio of power conference ones. Florida State and Xavier are the other two major programs on his board.

As a player, Tisby earned some all-state recognition last year and is poised to do so again this season. The 6-6 athlete can do a little bit of everything on the perimeter and has experience playing on the wing and at point guard. In certain matchups, he can also leverage his length and athleticism into success in the lane.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Tisby is the No. 121 overall player in the class of 2027. He also ranks as the No. 33 small forward prospect nationally. Regardless of position, Tisby is the No. 12 player in the talent-rich state of Georgia.

