South Carolina basketball picks up second professional international commitment

South Carolina basketball has landed a commitment from international pro Hugo Lopez, GamecockCentral has learned. Jon Chepkevish of DraftExpress first reported the news.

Lopez, a 6-9 forward from Spain, has played the last four years in the country’s second professional level. At 22 years old, he will also bring multiple years of junior national team experience to Columbia, as well.

Playing his most recent season for Movistar Estudiantes in Spain’s Primera FEB league, Lopez was not a starter but played some of his best ball late in the year. He can score near the basket, and he uses his length to snag rebounds and alter shots in the paint. Lopez can move well enough on the floor to operate in space, too.

Because he comes to Carolina from outside the ranks of American high school, junior college, or transfer portal, Lopez does not have an official recruiting ranking. He has played nearly a decade in Estudiantes’ developmental system.

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During his most recent professional season, Lopez averaged 2.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for Movistar Estudiantes. He finished well near the basket and connected on 59.4% of his shots. Lopez does not take many shots from outside of the paint, but he can make open looks.

Those numbers came despite him seeing the floor for just 11 minutes per contest. That means that he could become a more impactful player with a larger role.

Lopez played for Spain’s U20 junior national team as recently as 2024 in the U20 European Championship.

Lopez is the eighth Gamecock commitment this cycle, joining fellow Spanish pro Juan Fernandez and six transfer portal additions: George Mason four-star guard Kory Mincy, Texas three-star wing Camden Heide, Wisconsin four-star big man Aleksas Bieliauskas, Drexel three-star wing Shane Blakeney, Duquesne forward Jakub Nečas, and Alabama three-star guard Davion Hannah.

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