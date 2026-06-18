South Carolina basketball officially announces another international signing

On Thursday afternoon, South Carolina basketball officially announced the addition of Spanish forward Hugo Lopez to the 2026-2027 Gamecock roster. At age 22, he brings energy and experience to the table for a team that needed an infusion of both in the post.

In the announcement, head coach Lamont Paris issued a statement on his team’s newest signee:

“Hugo brings a physicality and an energy level to our program that is needed to compete in our league. While his offensive game is still developing, he is ahead of the game in terms of how hard he plays and his effort and willingness to do things that matter when it comes to winning games.“

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On Wednesday, South Carolina basketball landed the initial public commitment from Lopez.

Lopez, a 6-9 forward from Spain, played the last four years in the country’s second professional level. At 22 years old, he also brings multiple years of junior national team experience to Columbia, as well.

Playing his most recent season for Movistar Estudiantes in Spain’s Primera FEB league, Lopez was not a starter but played some of his best ball late in the year. He can score near the basket, and he uses his length to snag rebounds and alter shots in the paint. Lopez can move well enough on the floor to operate in space, too.

Because he comes to Carolina from outside the ranks of American high school, junior college, or transfer portal, Lopez does not have an official recruiting ranking. He played nearly a decade in Estudiantes’ developmental system.

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During his most recent professional season, Lopez averaged 2.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for Movistar Estudiantes. He finished well near the basket and connected on 59.4% of his shots. Lopez does not take many shots from outside of the paint, but he can make open looks.

Those numbers came despite him seeing the floor for just 11 minutes per contest. That means that he could become a more impactful player with a larger role.

Lopez played for Spain’s U20 junior national team as recently as 2024 in the U20 European Championship. As an 18-year-old, he also played for Spain in the U19 World Cup in 2021.

Lopez is the eighth Gamecock commitment this cycle, joining fellow Spanish pro Juan Fernandez and six transfer portal additions: George Mason four-star guard Kory Mincy, Texas three-star wing Camden Heide, Wisconsin four-star big man Aleksas Bieliauskas, Drexel three-star wing Shane Blakeney, Duquesne forward Jakub Nečas, and Alabama three-star guard Davion Hannah.