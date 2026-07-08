South Carolina basketball's highest-rated in-state target to transfer to IMG

In-state recruiting will be critical for South Carolina basketball over the next couple of cycles. However, it appears as if one of the Gamecocks’ top targets, Florence (SC) Wilson standout Josh Leonard, won’t be an in-state prospect for much longer.

LeagueRDY’s Sam Kayser reported on Wednesday that Leonard will be heading out of the Palmetto State. The unanimous top-40 prospect will be transferring to spend his senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Leonard will play for a first-year head coach at IMG, as Jackson Johnson made the move from The Newman School in Boston, Massachusetts. Rivals ranked IMG as the country’s No. 47 overall team at the end of the 2025-26 season.

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As a player, Leonard has a bright future, no matter where he finishes his high school career. At 6-7 and over 200 pounds, he has an impressive frame and strong athleticism.

Defensively, Leonard has multi-positional “stopper” potential and can guard everyone but the quickest guards and the biggest post players.

On offense, the South Carolina native is a big-time finisher near the basket. He has also improved his handle and jump shot, meaning he is growing more and more comfortable playing both on the wing and in the post.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking — a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN — Leonard is the No. 30 overall player in the class of 2027. He is also No. 8 nationally among all small forward prospects. Leonard ranks as the No. 6 player in Florida but was No. 1 in South Carolina before his transfer decision.

South Carolina, Michigan, Tennessee, Clemson, and NC State appear to be at the top of his recruitment.