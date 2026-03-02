South Carolina basketball commitment leads team to 90-point playoff win, now two wins from district championship

South Carolina basketball commitment and class of 2026 Cleveland (OH) Garfield Heights product Marcus Johnson just led his Bulldogs team to an Ohio Sectional Championship.

Johnson and Garfield Heights knocked off Akron North by a score of 102-12 for the sectional crown. No, that is not a typo. They won a playoff game by 90 points. Because of the lopsided win, the Bulldogs will play against Kent Roosevelt in the Ohio Division III Northeast 1 District Semifinal on Tuesday.

The younger cousin of current Gamecock Meechie Johnson, he will have the chance to make Buckeye State history. Already a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Ohio, Johnson has the chance to be the first player ever win the honor for the third time this season. Not even LeBron James accomplished that feat. He also could become the state’s first back-to-back Mr. Basketball award winner since Luke Kennard over a decade ago.

A recent update to the Rivals150 slotted Johnson in as a three-star prospect and the No. 122 player in the class of 2026. Those same rankings position him as the No. 15 point guard nationally and No. 7 player in Ohio.

The rest of the recruiting industry is higher on the dynamic guard.

247Sports lists Johnson as the No. 60 player in the class and the No. 7 point guard. For ESPN, he is the No. 41 overall recruit and the No. 8 point guard. The Rivals Industry Ranking—the composite of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—positions Johnson at No. 73 overall, No. 10 among point guards, and No. 5 in the state of Ohio.

Johnson is South Carolina’s lone pledge in the 2026 cycle. Previously, Isaac Ellis, younger brother of USC guard Eli Ellis, was committed. He has since backed off his commitment and flipped to Louisville.

