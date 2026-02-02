Where South Carolina basketball commitment Marcus Johnson sits in updated recruiting rankings

South Carolina basketball’s lone commitment in the class of 2026 is Cleveland (OH) Garfield Heights guard Marcus Johnson. The 6-2, 175-pound younger cousin of current Gamecock guard Meechie Johnson signed with Lamont Paris’ program this fall.

On Monday, the Rivals150 updated. With that, Johnson’s recruiting ranking shifted. Now, the Industry Ranking four-star prospect ranks as Rivals’ No. 121 overall player in the class of 2026.

Slotting in at No. 121 in the new Rivals150, Johnson has seen his Rivals ranking drop considerably from this time last year. Last winter, he was a top-40 overall player. He was also the No. 5 player in Ohio and the No. 8 point guard nationally.

Though the Industry Ranking still lists him as a four-star recruit, Rivals now considers Johnson a three-star prospect. His new spot in the recruiting hierarchy comes with a No. 7 ranking in the state of Ohio and the No. 15 point guard in the country.

247Sports lists Johnson as the No. 60 player in the class and the No. 7 point guard. For ESPN, he is the No. 41 overall recruit and the No. 8 point guard. The Rivals Industry Ranking—the composite of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—positions Johnson at No. 73 overall, No. 10 among point guards, and No. 5 in the state of Ohio.

Even so, the class of 2026 standout is a talented player who has had a decorated high school career. He is already a three-time first-team All-Ohio selection who has the chance to become the first player ever to earn the honor four times.

Johnson also picked up two Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year honors and was last year’s Mr. Basketball. He is the first Mr. Basketball from outside of the Palmetto State to sign with South Carolina.

