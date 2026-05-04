South Carolina basketball signee earns final rankings bump

South Carolina basketball signee Marcus Johnson will be the only high school player joining the Gamecocks this summer. The Cleveland (OH) Garfield Heights standout has had a bit of a wild ride up and down the recruiting rankings during his high school career, but on Monday, the final Rivals150 dropped, and Johnson saw a bit of a ratings bump.

The 6-2 guard and younger cousin of graduating Gamecock Meechie Johnson was once within range of a five-star rating from some major recruiting outlets but settled in as a Rivals Industry Ranking four-star prospect. However, he had dipped down into three-star range in the Rivals150. That changed on Monday.

Back up to unanimous four-star status, Johnson is now the No. 110 overall player in the class of 2026 in the Rivals150. He is also No. 15 nationally among all point guards. Johnson is No. 7, regardless of position, in the state of Ohio. He ranks as high as No. 56 in the country, according to ESPN’s player rankings.

In the Rivals Industry Rankings—a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN—Johnson is up to No. 70 overall. That marks a six-spot improvement, thanks primarily to a 12-position improvement in the Rivals150. He is the industry ranking’s No. 10 national point guard and Ohio’s No. 5 player.

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As a player, Johnson is a score-first guard but is capable of facilitating an offense. Like his older cousin, he is quick and can get to his spot, both as a scorer and passer. Also like Meechie, Marcus has no qualms about taking deep three-point jumpers.

With the ball in his hands, Johnson can get into the lane at will. He uses that ability to attack the basket, and he can finish with either hand near the rim. The lefty can also make shots from virtually any spot, both as a catch-and-shoot player and off the dribble.

Johnson won Ohio’s Mr. Basketball award twice, as a junior and as a senior. He also won the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, doing so as a sophomore and as a junior.

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