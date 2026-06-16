South Carolina basketball hands out five new offers to top prospects in the Carolinas

The South Carolina basketball coaching staff had a busy day on Monday. Lamont Paris and company dispensed five offers to some of the top players in the Carolinas. All five offers went out to players from the class of 2028.

Four were in-state talents. Columbia (SC) Ridge View wing standouts Cornelius “CJ” Moore and RJ Davis announced offers, as did fellow capital city star guard, Columbia (SC) Keenan High’s Antoine Caughman. Greenville (SC) Christ Church Episcopal School guard Kaleb Allen revealed an offer, as well.

Heading North just a bit, the Gamecocks also presented Greensboro (NC) Greensboro Day School guard Micah Gunter with a scholarship opportunity.

All five players currently sit in the top 100 of the Rivals Industry Ranking, and Moore, Caughman, Allen, and Gunter are already four-star prospects in the 2028 cycle.

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For Moore, the South Carolina offer is his sixth at the Division-I level and third from a major program. Cal and Wake Forest are the others. The 6-7 wing can do a lot of things on the floor, both on offense and as a defender. He earned All-State honors en route to a state championship at Ridge View.

Davis, like Moore, already held offers from Cal and Wake Forest. His Gamecock offer was his third from the power conference ranks and fourth overall from the Division-I level. At 6-6, he plays on the wing and is a big-time shot-maker. Like his teammate Moore, Davis earned All-State honors and won a state title.

Across town, Caughman boasts eight Division-I offers, and South Carolina represents his fifth from a major program. A potential future five-star prospect, he can put the ball in the basket as well as almost anyone in the country. Caughman is 6-5 and plays multiple positions well, something that helped him reach the state title game and earn All-State honors in the Palmetto State.

Allen, who is transferring to Christ Church from TL Hanna in Anderson, revealed that his new South Carolina basketball offer is his first at the Division-I level. At 6-6 with a nice handle, he can play as a guard or wing and has handled point guard duties in the past. He is a good athlete, a confident shooter, and an above-average processor and passer.

Gunter now has 10 offers, with eight coming from the power conference level. The 6-3 point guard was a MaxPreps All-American as a sophomore at Greensboro Day. He uses a tight handle to get past defenders on the perimeter, and he possesses elite finishing skills when he gets into the lane. Gunter isn’t necessarily a bouncy athlete, but he makes up for it by out-thinking his opponents on the floor.

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All below rankings are courtesy of the Rivals Industry Ranking, a composite average of the rankings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN.

Moore ranks as the country’s No. 62 overall player. He is also No. 12 nationally among all players with a small forward designation. Moore ranks as the No. 2 player in the state of South Carolina, regardless of position.

Davis is the No. 93 overall prospect in the class of 2028. He is also No. 28 nationally among all shooting guards in the cycle. Regardless of position, Davis is No. 4 in the state of South Carolina.

The 2028 cycle’s No. 58 overall recruit, Caughman is No. 19 nationally among shooting guards. He is the top-rated player in the Palmetto State.

Allen is the No. 80 overall player in the class of 2028. He is the No. 23 shooting guard in the nation and the No. 3 player in South Carolina, regardless of position.

Gunter ranks as the No. 82 overall player in the 2028 class. He is also the country’s No. 16 point guard. Gunter is the No. 4 player in the state of North Carolina, regardless of position.

The Rivals150 is even higher on each player, listing Moore (36), Caughman (21), Allen (42), and Gunter (47) as top-50 national recruits and Davis at No. 82.

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