The statistical realities behind South Carolina basketball's 2025-2026 season

For the second year in a row (and for the third time in four years), South Carolina basketball’s season essentially ended before the calendar flipped to February. The Gamecocks currently hold an 11-13 overall record and a 2-9 mark in conference play.

USC has a 2-13 record against power conference opponents, with those victories coming against LSU and Oklahoma, the two teams tied with Carolina at the bottom of the SEC standings.

The NET rankings and the analytics models from Ken Pomeroy, Evan Miyakawa, and Bart Torvik all consider Lamont Paris’ team to be the worst in the SEC and among the worst in all of power conference college basketball.

It would be an understatement to say that this season has not gone the way anyone associated with South Carolina basketball would have hoped.

There are plenty of reasons why things have gone off the rails in Columbia (more on that later, perhaps at the end of the season). But for now, let’s take a look at just how poorly things have gone for South Carolina from a statistical perspective.

*For rankings comparisons, there are 365 Division-I teams, 16 SEC teams, and 79 major conference teams in college basketball. All stats gathered from ESPN.com, TeamRankings.com, SportsReference.com, SECSports.com, KenPom.com, EvanMiya.com, and BartTorvik.com.

Offense

The Gamecock offense has been among the worst in the country this season.

From a raw numbers standpoint, South Carolina ranks 245th nationally in field goal percentage and 324th in the country in 3-point percentage.

Making matters worse for USC’s efficiency, garnet and black-clad shooters are firing up 25.6 deep balls per game. That number is in the top third of college basketball, an impressively high mark considering the Gamecocks’ slower pace and position outside of the top 200 in total shot attempts. At 30.9%, however, the outside barrage is producing far too many misses, often torpedoing the team’s efforts to win.

As that relates to the SEC, South Carolina is 15th in overall shooting efficiency and 14th in 3-point percentage. Despite very little post presence this season, the Gamecocks began the year with a strong 2-point field goal efficiency. However, that has changed dramatically. In the last five games, Carolina has shot below 50% inside the arc four times.

An elite free throw success rate (78.7% is sixth best nationally and tops in the Southeastern Conference) and strong turnover prevention numbers (10 per game is 40th in the country and 5th-best in the SEC) have helped salvage the Gamecocks’ total scoring numbers just a bit. USC averages 76.5 points per game, good for 174th in the sport. Though that is around the mid-point nationally, that is still 15th in the SEC. When adjusted for points per possession, South Carolina is 14th in the conference.

Lamont Paris’ team has multiple players capable of running the offense in spurts, but no one on the roster is a traditional point guard. The stats demonstrate how that has been a problem for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina averages just 13.63 assists per game, 216th-best in the country and 12th-best in the SEC. Only eight times this season has a Gamecock player dished out more than five assists in a game. Six of those instances have come via high-usage guard Meechie Johnson.

Because the Gamecocks have abandoned playing their biggest players (of their four post players listed at 6-8 or taller, three are completely out of the rotation these days), South Carolina’s offensive rebounding numbers are microscopic. Ranked 316th in the country, USC is last in the SEC at 9.4 offensive boards per game.

From an analytics standpoint, both KenPom and EvanMiya list South Carolina as the worst team in the Southeastern Conference in offensive efficiency. The T-Rank is slightly higher on the Gamecocks, ranking them 15th on offense.

Defense

South Carolina’s defense has been better than the offense in some regards but has been just as underwhelming in others.

Certain raw stats haven’t been too bad. The Gamecocks have posted the 65th-best 3-point defense in college basketball, holding opponents to 31.4%. That is also the 6th-best in the SEC.

Inside the arc, though, Carolina has offered little resistance. USC gives up 20.6 2-point field goals per game. That is 335th in the country.

Adding to the defensive issues, Lamont Paris’ team has dealt with a dearth of big plays on D.

South Carolina ranks dead last in the SEC in both steals and blocked shots. The Gamecocks are No. 299 nationally in steals per game (5.7) and No. 315 in blocks per game (2.5). They are again last in the conference in total turnovers forced and have only reached 15 takeaways once this season, against Albany. The team’s block rate (4.1%) is 316th in America, and USC’s rank in steals per defensive play (7.1%) is almost as bad at 286th.

At one block per game, guard Sharavjamts is the only Gamecock averaging more than 0.4 rejections. Meechie Johnson’s 1.3 steals is the only number above one on the team.

Though not as bad as their offensive rebounding, the Gamecocks have struggled to clean the defensive glass. At just 23.8 defensive rebounds per game, Carolina ranks 15th in the SEC and 244th in the nation. Just one player, Sharavjamts, averages better than 4.1 rebounds per night.

In the SEC, the Gamecocks are Bart Torvik’s No. 13 team in defensive efficiency rankings, KenPom’s 14th-ranked defense, and Evan Miyakawa’s 15th defense.

Other Stats

For the season, South Carolina is also losing the overall rebounding battle. The Gamecocks pull down 33.2 boards per game, while USC’s opponents secure 35.6 misses per game. Mike Sharavjamts’ 10 boards against Radford represent the only double-digit rebounding effort of the season.

Adjusting for pace of play, South Carolina ranks 266th nationally in rebounding rate. That is last in the SEC and fourth-to-last among all power conference teams. In 15 games against power conference ompetition, the Gamecocks have been outrebounded 12 times.

Only five major conference squads have posted a worse ratio of extra scoring chances per game, a number that compares how many offensive rebounds a team pulls down and how many turnovers they force versus how many offensive rebounds they surrender and turnovers they give away. That comes despite South Carolina having a strong number in the offensive turnovers department at just 10 per game.

Despite playing a soft out-of-conference slate, the Gamecocks have a season-long scoring margin of just +1.1. Only 11 teams from power conferences rank below South Carolina in average scoring margin.

Since the end of the 2023-2024 SEC Tournament first round win over Arkansas and Lamont Paris’ contract extension that went into effect the morning of March 15, 2024, South Carolina has won just four total games against SEC opponents and seven against power conference foes. That contrasts with 27 losses against the SEC and 34 losses to major opponents. During that same span, USC has 10 losses against SEC teams that have been by at least 20 points.

This season has arguably been the low point of that stretch, as the Gamecocks already have three such blowout losses with tough matchups still to come on the schedule. Barring a turnaround, Paris could become the first SEC coach ever to lead a team to three 20-loss seasons.

