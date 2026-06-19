South Carolina finalizes contract with veteran basketball assistant Steve Smith

The University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees met on Friday. Among the items on the agenda: “USC Athletics Department: Employment Agreement with Steven Smith, Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach.” New Gamecock assistant coach Steve Smith now has an official contract with the school.

Smith’s deal is for two years, keeping him in garnet and black for at least the 2026-2027 season and 2027-2028 campaign. The contract comes with an annual salary of $400,000.

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Smith will have the opportunity to increase that number, based on several incentives. If South Carolina makes the NCAA Tournament, he will receive a check for $35,000. He will also earn an additional $35,000 if USC makes it to the Final Four.

Buyout figures in the contract are fairly straightforward.

If South Carolina terminates Smith without cause, the school will owe the assistant coach 85% of the full value of his remaining contract if terminated before June 1, 2027. He will receive 100% of his agreed-upon money if terminated after May 31, 2027.

If Smith were to leave Columbia on his own, he would owe the University of South Carolina a buyout, as well. That number is set for $800,000 before November 30, 2026. It drops to $300,000 between December 1, 2026 and May 31, 2027. Smith would owe South Carolina $200,000 if he exited Columbia between June 1, 2027 and March 31, 2028.

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Smith, a South Carolina native, has been in coaching for over 20 years. He spent two seasons at Boston College, five at Florida State, and seven at Clemson. In addition to his time with the Tigers, Smith coached six more years in the Palmetto State, with four seasons at USC-Upstate and two working with Allen University’s women’s team.

He also played two seasons at Morgan State before enlisting in the United States Army and then getting into coaching.

Smith’s hire is the third for head coach Lamont Paris’ staff this offseason. He joins Bob Donewald and Sam Dekker as replacements for outgoing assistants Eddie Shannon and Will Bailey.

Paris released the following statement upon Smith’s initial announcement earlier this month:

“Steve’s basketball connections throughout the southeast, and especially in the state of South Carolina, are as strong as any assistant coach in the country,” said Paris. “He is incredibly experienced and will undoubtedly bring immediate value to our program in numerous ways. With Steve growing up in the state of South Carolina and his wife being a USC alum, this is a true Welcome Home.”