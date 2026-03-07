Three things to watch for as South Carolina basketball plays Ole Miss in regular season finale

As the college basketball regular season comes to a close, South Carolina will be in Oxford for a showdown with the Ole Miss Rebels in the final contest before the SEC Tournament. Tip-off at The Pavilion is at 1 p.m. on SEC Network. The ESPN app will also make the game available for streaming.

Here are three things to watch for before the Gamecocks (12-18, 3-14 SEC) tip off against the Rebels (12-18, 4-13 SEC).

Can South Carolina avoid a 20-loss campaign?

With 18 losses so far on the 2025-2026 season and one regular-season contest and the SEC Tournament remaining on the schedule, South Carolina basketball can only avoid a 20-loss season by winning against Ole Miss or by losing to the Rebels and winning every game in the SEC Tournament and then sweeping through the NCAA Tournament en route to a national title.

With as unlikely as the second option would be, the Gamecocks need to pick up a win on Saturday to dodge another 20-loss tally on their recent season ledgers.

If South Carolina loses 20 games this season, Lamont Paris will become the second SEC coach to lead a program to three 20-loss efforts. He would join former Missouri head coach Kim Anderson with that dubious distinction.

For what it’s worth, ESPN gives South Carolina a 24.2% chance of victory in Oxford. If the Gamecocks prove the 75.8% odds are correct, and then they lose in Nashville at the SEC Tournament, they will lose 20 games.

Another such season would mark South Carolina’s first time earning back-to-back 20-loss campaigns. Paris is already the only Gamecock coach to lead the program to two 20-loss seasons. Will he do it a third time?

Battle to get out of the basement

At the time of this writing, South Carolina is in last place in the SEC. The Gamecocks are tied with the LSU Tigers with a 3-14 mark in conference play. However, the Bayou Bengals own the tie-breaker. A loss for Lamont Paris’ team would seal their fate as the 16-seed in the SEC Tournament.

However, a win on Saturday would change things.

Not only could Carolina jump LSU in the standings with a win over Ole Miss and a Tigers loss to Texas A&M, but they would push ahead of the Rebels, thanks to the head-to-head tie-breaker. Even if LSU wins, USC would be ahead of Ole Miss, as the three-team tie-breaker would order the Tigers, then the Gamecocks, and then the Rebels.

While it is a long shot, a win on Saturday could extend the Gamecocks’ season.

Barring a long list of bid-stealers muddying the waters, nine SEC teams are comfortably in the NCAA Tournament. A 10th, Texas, is likely in, too. Auburn and Oklahoma are on the bubble, with the Tigers just on the outside looking in and the Sooners a little further back. If Texas, Auburn, and Oklahoma pick up wins in the SEC Tournament, perhaps the SEC makes a run at 12 teams in the NCAA Tournament field.

The NIT provides automatic invitations to the top-two, non-NCAA Tournament teams in the SEC. If the league squeaks 12 teams into the Big Dance, and if South Carolina beats Ole Miss, and if LSU loses to Texas A&M, the Gamecocks would receive an invite.

It should be noted that the Gamecocks declined an NIT bid last season in a similar scenario.

Meechie Johnson

Meechie Johnson’s scoring punch has been a bright spot during a dark season for South Carolina basketball. Following his return to Columbia, the walking heat-check has averaged over 17 points per game. A 17-point scoring average for the Gamecocks has only happened 11 previous times since USC joined the SEC.

Despite playing just three seasons with the Gamecocks, Johnson has a chance to become the 18th player in program history to score at least 1400 points in garnet and black. Currently, he is sitting on 1364. With at least two games remaining, his season average would put him right around 1400 after the SEC Tournament’s first round.

How close might he get against Ole Miss?

Earlier this season, Johnson set a career-high with 35 points against Texas. Besting that number with 36 points would give him exactly 1400 for his USC career. If he reaches the milestone, he will be the 10th Gamecock guard to do so. He would also become the first Carolina guard to score 1400 points in his first three seasons with the team.

Another 20-point game against Ole Miss would give Johnson 11 in SEC play. That would tie him with Sindarius Thornwell (2016-2017) for the second-most by any Gamecock in the last 20 years. Johnson and Thornwell trail only Devan Downey’s 13 in the 2009-2010 season.

