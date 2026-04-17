South Carolina basketball defection finds new home via transfer portal
South Carolina basketball had seven players enter the transfer portal after the conclusion of a disappointing 2025-2026 season. One of those defections has found a new home.
According to an announcement from his high school program at Overtime Elite, Abu Yarmah has committed to Longwood.
- 1Breaking
WBB lands major transfer!
Texas guard joins Gamecocks
- 2
Film breakdown
SC portal commit Camden Heide
- 3Hot
PORTAL INTEL
Late night update
- 4Trending
Three who created buzz
South Carolina spring football wrap
- 5
COMMITMENT 🏀
Texas sharpshooter joins the Gamecocks
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Yarmah joins the Big South Conference program after just one season at South Carolina. The 6-6 wing never played in garnet and black, however, as he took a redshirt after signing late as a member of the class of 2025.
Yarmah will have four years of eligibility remaining. He was unranked as a transfer portal prospect and was a three-star recruit coming out of high school.
The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!
Abu Yarmah Bio on GamecocksOnline
2025-26
- Redshirted and did not see any game action
PRE-COLLEGE
- A three-star prospect via 247Sports and a top-20 player in the state of Virginia
- Teammates with fellow Gamecocks Hayden Assemian and Eli Ellis at Moravian Prep and the YNG Dreamerz in Overtime Elite
- For YNG Dreamerz in 2024-25, averaged 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game in helping his team win the OTE Championship
- Logged a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds in the series-clinching win over City Reapers (March 14, 2024)
- In his first OTE season in 2023-24, averaged 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game
- Played at Patrick Henry High School (Roanoke, Va.) prior to Moravian Prep ; scored over 1,000 points and was named River Ridge District Boys Basketball Player of the Year
PERSONAL
- Born on Aug. 21, 2006
- Son of Kaissa and Mafata – has three older brothers and two older sisters
- List Aladdin as favorite movie and the beach as his favorite vacation spot
- Hobbies off the court include drawing, painting and fashion
- Dream car is a Lamborghini
- Favorite players to watch and learn from are Kevin Durant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Advice to younger people is to believe in themselves and your hard work