South Carolina basketball defection finds new home via transfer portal

South Carolina basketball had seven players enter the transfer portal after the conclusion of a disappointing 2025-2026 season. One of those defections has found a new home.

According to an announcement from his high school program at Overtime Elite, Abu Yarmah has committed to Longwood.

Yarmah joins the Big South Conference program after just one season at South Carolina. The 6-6 wing never played in garnet and black, however, as he took a redshirt after signing late as a member of the class of 2025.

Yarmah will have four years of eligibility remaining. He was unranked as a transfer portal prospect and was a three-star recruit coming out of high school.

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Abu Yarmah Bio on GamecocksOnline

2025-26

Redshirted and did not see any game action

PRE-COLLEGE

A three-star prospect via 247Sports and a top-20 player in the state of Virginia

Teammates with fellow Gamecocks Hayden Assemian and Eli Ellis at Moravian Prep and the YNG Dreamerz in Overtime Elite

For YNG Dreamerz in 2024-25, averaged 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game in helping his team win the OTE Championship

Logged a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds in the series-clinching win over City Reapers (March 14, 2024)

In his first OTE season in 2023-24, averaged 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game

Played at Patrick Henry High School (Roanoke, Va.) prior to Moravian Prep ; scored over 1,000 points and was named River Ridge District Boys Basketball Player of the Year

PERSONAL

Born on Aug. 21, 2006

Son of Kaissa and Mafata – has three older brothers and two older sisters

List Aladdin as favorite movie and the beach as his favorite vacation spot

Hobbies off the court include drawing, painting and fashion

Dream car is a Lamborghini

Favorite players to watch and learn from are Kevin Durant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Advice to younger people is to believe in themselves and your hard work

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