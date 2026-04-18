South Carolina basketball picks up four-star transfer portal commitment from Lithuania

South Carolina basketball has picked up its third transfer portal commitment of the cycle. On Friday evening, former Wisconsin Badgers forward Aleksas Bieliauskas announced his pledge to the Gamecocks.

He joins former George Mason guard Kory Mincy and former Texas wing Camden Heide on the USC transfer portal commit list.

Bieliauskas is a 6-10, 235-pound forward who was a primary starter for an NCAA Tournament team this season, despite being a freshman.

During his first year at the college level, Bieliauskas averaged 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He brought toughness and physicality to the Wisconsin lineup, earning a starting role a few weeks into the season. He also provided some floor-spacing ability, albeit on limited shot attempts. The big man shot 43.1% from the field and 34.6% from the 3-point arc this year.

Originally from Lithuania, Bieliauskas is a four-star transfer, according to both On3 and 247Sports.

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Bieliauskas scored in double figures five times this season against power conference opponents. He logged his first career double-double against Marquette.

As head coach Lamont Paris likes for his system, Bieliauskas showed the ability to step out and contribute as a 3-point shooter, averaging a make from outside in his 28 starts. He also sets solid screens at the top of the key, a key trait for Paris’ offense.

This season, Bieliauskas was a positive defensive player for Wisconsin. He didn’t block many shots, but he altered plenty of shots with his length and strength. He moves pretty well, too, allowing him some switchability.

According to the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking, Bieliauskas is the No. 72 overall player in this year’s portal cycle. He is also the No. 20 power forward transfer prospect in the class.

Before he began his college career, Bieliauskas played professionally for the Lithuanian team Zalgiris II.

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