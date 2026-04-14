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South Carolina basketball transfer portal target film breakdown: Four-star forward Alvaro Folgueiras

Screenshotby: Kevin Miller2 hours agokevinmillerGC
Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Alvaro Folgueiras (7) makes a go-ahead three-point basket against the Florida Gators late in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Alvaro Folgueiras (7) makes a go-ahead three-point basket against the Florida Gators late in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

South Carolina basketball is in the mix for transfer portal prospect Alvaro Folgueiras, a four-star forward from Iowa.

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