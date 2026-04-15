South Carolina basketball to host 7-2 transfer portal big man

South Carolina basketball will soon host transfer portal big man Anton Bonke, sources confirmed to GamecockCentral’s Wes Mitchell. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello first reported the news. At the time of this writing, he has not finalized a visit date with USC.

The former Providence and Charlotte post player is currently visiting Kansas and has a Friday visit scheduled to Michigan State. In addition to the Gamecocks, he also has tentative trips to Cincinnati, NC State, and Clemson upcoming. Arkansas, TCU, Gonzaga, and Southern Cal are also on his radar.

Originally from the country of Vanuatu, Bonke spent one year at Eastern Arizona Community College. Then, he became a depth piece at Providence. After that, he found a good fit for himself at Charlotte, becoming a full-time starter.

Now looking for his fourth school, Bonke has one more year of collegiate eligibility remaining.

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Despite being over seven feet tall, Bonke is not limited to operating only right by the basket. Naturally, he can dunk nearly flat-footed, and his jump hooks are almost downward-angled shots, but he can stretch the floor and contribute as a 3-point shooter, too.

This year at Charlotte, he averaged 10.6 points per game, while making 61.8% of his 2-point shots and 34.2% of his shots from behind the arc. Utilizing his size, he pulled down 8.3 rebounds per game and blocked 1.5 shots, too. He was one of the leading offensive rebounders in the country, securing more than three per contest.

En route to eight double-doubles this season, Bonke scored at least 10 points 20 times and registered at least 10 rebounds in 10 games. He blocked four shots in a game on four occasions, something no Gamecock did even once during the 2025-2026 season.

According to the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking, Bonke is No. 110 overall among all players in the portal. He is also No. 12 among all transfer centers. He is a four-star transfer portal prospect.

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