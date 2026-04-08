South Carolina's Cam Scott to enter transfer portal

South Carolina’s highest-ranked recruit from the class of 2024 will spend just two years in Columbia. Lexington High School product Cam Scott is entering the transfer portal, he told GamecockCentral.

Scott’s decision to transfer seems to finalize South Carolina’s list of returners for the 2026-2027 season. Wing Grant Polk, forward Hayden Assemian, and guard Eli Sparkman have informed GamecockCentral that they plan to be back next year. Four-star guard Marcus Johnson will also be part of next season’s picture.

Scott is the seventh overall transfer portal announcement from USC’s 2025-2026 roster. He joins Elijah Strong, Eli Ellis, Jordan Butler, EJ Walker, Christ Essandoko, and Abu Yarmah on the way out of Columbia.

South Carolina basketball transfer portal resources:

When Scott flipped his commitment from Texas two years ago, the Gamecocks landed one of their highest-rated recruits in program history. The top prospect from the Palmetto State in his class, Scott checked in at No. 40 in Rivals’ Industry Ranking.

That upward trajectory did not continue for Scott after donning a garnet and black uniform. He appeared in 26 contests (zero starts) during his true freshman campaign, averaging 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds across 10.2 minutes played per game. He also shot just 27.8% from the field.

Scott ultimately did not see the floor during his sophomore year, though, as head coach Lamont Paris announced after the Gamecocks’ season-opening win over North Carolina A&T that he would redshirt.

Because of the redshirt, Scott has three years of eligibility remaining.

Scott’s transfer portal decision was not his first. Following his true freshman year with the Gamecocks, he entered the transfer portal before re-committing to South Carolina weeks later. Now, he hits the portal again.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!