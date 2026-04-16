South Carolina to host transfer portal guard, conference player of the year

On Wednesday night, On3’s Joe Tipton reported that South Carolina basketball is in the process of setting up a visit with a talented transfer portal prospect. Per Tipton, former Hofstra guard Cruz Davis is on an official visit to Texas Tech and, upon that visit’s conclusion, will schedule trips to Carolina, Kentucky, and Grand Canyon. A long list of other schools have contacted him, as well.

Davis, the 2025-2026 Coastal Athletic Association Conference Player of the Year, spent one year at Iona, one at St. John’s (a medical redshirt), and two at Hofstra.

Davis was a freshman all-conference honoree at Iona and made the all-conference team at Hofstra the last two years. This season, he averaged 20.1 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds. He also shot 44% from the field, 40% from the 3-point line, and 83% from the free throw line.

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The 6-3 combo guard is a left-handed sniper. He can make shots in catch-and-shoot situations but is one of the best portal players available off the dribble. Cruz is quick with a tight handle, and he confidently rises up for smooth-looking jumpers from just about anywhere.

Davis is a solid facilitator, though much of his passing efforts come in improvisational ways rather than as the product of running an offense. Even though he had a remarkably high usage rate for Hofstra, he posted nearly a 2-1 assist-turnover ratio.

Getting to the free throw line (and converting) is a strength for Davis, as well. He averaged 4.9 foul shots per game and made well over 80% of those tries.

Davis does not hold a transfer portal player ranking from On3 at this time. However, 247Sports lists him as a four-star transfer prospect. He was a three-star recruit out of high school.

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