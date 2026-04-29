Former South Carolina basketball freshman announces transfer portal commitment

A former South Carolina basketball forward is returning to his home state. Following a decision to leave the Gamecock program this spring, EJ Walker has announced a transfer portal commitment to Western Kentucky.

A Kentucky native, Walker joins the Hilltoppers after just one year with the Gamecocks. Because of that, he will have three years left to play at the college level. Walker originally told the media that he planned to return to Columbia, but things changed, and he will be in the Bluegrass State as a sophomore.

Walker began the 2025-26 season as a redshirt for USC. He and coach Lamont Paris decided it was in his best interest to wait a year before hitting the court. However, after some solid performances at practice, Walker and Paris elected to burn that redshirt. By the end of the year, he was starting.

On the year, Walker averaged 2.9 points and 2.7 rebounds for the Gamecocks. He shot 42.9% from the field and 24.1% from the 3-point line. Walker flashed some good moments in garnet and black, but like most of the team, the season didn’t go the way he had hoped.

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Walker joins five former teammates in finding new homes via the transfer portal.

Forward Jordan Butler (Furman), forward Elijah Strong (St. Louis), post player Christ Essandoko (Bowling Green), guard Eli Ellis (Charlotte), and wing Abu Yarmah (Longwood) have all revealed commitments this transfer cycle. Each of them transferred down to a mid-major program.

Wing Cam Scott remains in the portal but uncommitted.

Following another tough season in Columbia, South Carolina will have a very different roster next year. With five graduates and seven announced transfer portal entries (plus multiple staff changes), the Gamecocks nearly experienced complete turnover.

So far, five players have pledged their services to Lamont Paris’ team out of the transfer portal. Kory Mincy (George Mason), Camden Heide (Texas), Aleksas Bieliauskas (Wisconsin), Shane Blakeney (Drexel), and Jakub Necas (Duquesne) have committed as of the time of this writing.

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