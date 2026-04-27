Former Gamecock, South Carolina native, transfers to Palmetto State program

A former South Carolina basketball forward won’t be leaving the Palmetto State, despite entering the transfer portal last month. Per an announcement from his agency, Weave, big man Jordan Butler has committed to the in-state Furman Paladins.

The former four-star recruit will have one year of eligibility remaining at the college level.

Butler, a Mauldin, South Carolina native, began his college career at Missouri. Then, he played two years with the home-state Gamecocks. He continues the trend of getting even closer to his hometown with his pledge to Furman.

During two years at USC, the 7-footer averaged 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. Butler shot 41.2% from the field and 28.6% from the 3-point line. He started four games and saw action in over 50 contests for the Gamecocks. He bounced in and out of the rotation both seasons in Columbia.

Between his three years at Missouri and South Carolina, Butler’s teams went a combined 6-51 against SEC opponents.

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Butler joins four former teammates in finding new homes via the transfer portal.

Forward Elijah Strong (St. Louis), post player Christ Essandoko (Bowling Green), guard Eli Ellis (Charlotte), and wing Abu Yarmah (Longwood) have all revealed commitments this transfer cycle.

Forward EJ Walker and wing Cam Scott remain in the portal but uncommitted.

Following another tough season in Columbia, South Carolina will have a very different roster next year. With five graduates and seven announced transfer portal entries (plus multiple staff changes), the Gamecocks nearly experienced complete turnover.

So far, four players have pledged their services to Lamont Paris’ team out of the transfer portal. Kory Mincy (George Mason), Camden Heide (Texas), Aleksas Bieliauskas (Wisconsin), and Shane Blakeney (Drexel) have committed as of the time of this writing.

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