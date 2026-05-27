South Carolina basketball transfer portal addition officially withdraws from NBA Draft
South Carolina basketball transfer portal addition Shane Blakeney preliminarily entered the NBA Draft earlier this offseason. However, as of Wednesday’s deadline, GamecockCentral’s Wes Mitchell has confirmed that the Palmetto State native has pulled out of the draft and will be a Gamecock for the 2026-2027 season.
Blakeney was the only name associated with South Carolina’s roster who had an NBA decision to make. He went through the pre-draft process and even had a recent workout with the Dallas Mavericks.
Now, he will spend his redshirt senior season in garnet and black.
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Blakeney, a product of Legion Collegiate Academy in Rock Hill, South Carolina, began his collegiate playing career at Drexel. He spent four years with the Dragons, working his way up from redshirt to sixth man to all-conference contributor.
As a redshirt junior, Blakeney earned first-team all-CAA honors and CAA all-defensive recognition. He averaged 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals this season. He was also the top defender for Drexel, handling most top on-ball assignments.
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The 6-5 wing brings a lot to the table for Lamont Paris’ fifth team in Columbia.
Blakeney’s style of play is strong, tough, energetic, and aggressive on both ends of the floor. He used physicality, effort, and athleticism to earn tough points for his offense and to make life difficult for opponents while on defense.
You can read a film breakdown here and another skills assessment here.
Blakeney committed to the Gamecocks this offseason over transfer portal interest from multiple power conference programs.
For Carolina, he projects as an important piece who will get significant minutes, likely as a starter. Blakeney will handle most of the top perimeter defensive assignments when on the floor and will be a serviceable scorer. His leaping ability and high motor will also fit in well with Lamont Paris’ gang-rebounding philosophy.