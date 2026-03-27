How South Carolina basketball's transfers performed in 2025-26 season
South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris reshaped nearly the entire Gamecock roster ahead of the 2025-26 season. The program only had three players from last year’s team on the roster, and one of them redshirted. With all of that turnover, USC saw a large number of players leave Columbia via the transfer portal.
On Thursday, the Arkansas Razorbacks lost to Arizona in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. The loss represented the end of the season for the final former Gamecock alive in the postseason.
But how did South Carolina’s outgoing transfers perform this season? Let’s take a look at the stats for each of South Carolina’s former scholarship players at their new stops.
- 1New
Chris' Mailbag
RB recruiting, OL and offense improvement
- 2Trending
Carolina Confidential
Latest on several priority recruiting targets
- 3
Mainieri buyout ⚾
South Carolina and Mainieri reach agreement
- 4
🏈 Intel and observations
Seven practices into spring
- 5
Gamecocks in MLB ⚾
Opening Day edition
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
*Counting stats are listed as per game, while rate stats are based on entire season percentages.*
The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina basketball!
Nick Pringle, Arkansas Razorbacks, Senior
33 starts in 35 games; 4.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.5 blocks, 0.4 steals, 0.6 assists, 0.8 turnovers, 72.9% on FG, 55.9% on FT; 28-9 overall, 13-5 in Southeastern Conference; won SEC Tournament; advanced to NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Okku Federiko, Drake Bulldogs, Redshirt Freshman
34 starts in 34 games; 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.2 turnovers, 52.2% on FG, 27.8% on 3FG, 62.6% on FT; 14-20 overall, 6-14 in Missouri Valley Conference
Arden Conyers, Charlotte 49ers, Redshirt Sophomore
26 starts in 32 games; 7.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.2 blocks, 0.7 turnovers, 41.3% on FG, 35.8% on 3FG, 83.3% on FT; 17-17 overall, 9-9 in American Athletic Conference
Zach Davis, Memphis Tigers, Senior
11 starts in 29 games; 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.3 blocks, 1.8 turnovers, 41.5% on FG, 27.8% on 3FG, 75.5% on FT; 13-19 overall, 8-10 in American Athletic Conference
Morris Ugusuk, West Virginia Mountaineers, Junior
0 starts in 22 games; 1.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.2 steals, 0.1 blocks, 0.1 turnovers, 27.8% on FG, 21.4% on 3FG, 55.6% on FT; 18-14 overall, 9-9 in Big 12 Conference; slated to play in CBI postseason Tournament before cancellation
Austin Herro, St. Thomas Tommies, Redshirt Sophomore
24 starts in 27 games; 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.5 blocks, 1.3 turnovers, 52.7% on FG, 37.8% on 3FG, 72.0% on FT; 24-10 overall, 12-4 in Summit League; played in NIT first round
On3 APP! Get GamecockCentral notifications
For updates on this year’s transfer portal movement for South Carolina basketball, read GamecockCentral’s headquarters and tracker.
The headquarters, for GC subscribers, will include every story written on the Gamecocks’ activity in the transfer portal. The tracker will follow along with all of the player movement, both to and from USC.