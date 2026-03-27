How South Carolina basketball's transfers performed in 2025-26 season

South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris reshaped nearly the entire Gamecock roster ahead of the 2025-26 season. The program only had three players from last year’s team on the roster, and one of them redshirted. With all of that turnover, USC saw a large number of players leave Columbia via the transfer portal.

On Thursday, the Arkansas Razorbacks lost to Arizona in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. The loss represented the end of the season for the final former Gamecock alive in the postseason.

But how did South Carolina’s outgoing transfers perform this season? Let’s take a look at the stats for each of South Carolina’s former scholarship players at their new stops.

*Counting stats are listed as per game, while rate stats are based on entire season percentages.*

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Nick Pringle, Arkansas Razorbacks, Senior

33 starts in 35 games; 4.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.5 blocks, 0.4 steals, 0.6 assists, 0.8 turnovers, 72.9% on FG, 55.9% on FT; 28-9 overall, 13-5 in Southeastern Conference; won SEC Tournament; advanced to NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Okku Federiko, Drake Bulldogs, Redshirt Freshman

34 starts in 34 games; 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.2 turnovers, 52.2% on FG, 27.8% on 3FG, 62.6% on FT; 14-20 overall, 6-14 in Missouri Valley Conference

Arden Conyers, Charlotte 49ers, Redshirt Sophomore

26 starts in 32 games; 7.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.2 blocks, 0.7 turnovers, 41.3% on FG, 35.8% on 3FG, 83.3% on FT; 17-17 overall, 9-9 in American Athletic Conference

Zach Davis, Memphis Tigers, Senior

11 starts in 29 games; 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.3 blocks, 1.8 turnovers, 41.5% on FG, 27.8% on 3FG, 75.5% on FT; 13-19 overall, 8-10 in American Athletic Conference

Morris Ugusuk, West Virginia Mountaineers, Junior

0 starts in 22 games; 1.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.2 steals, 0.1 blocks, 0.1 turnovers, 27.8% on FG, 21.4% on 3FG, 55.6% on FT; 18-14 overall, 9-9 in Big 12 Conference; slated to play in CBI postseason Tournament before cancellation

Austin Herro, St. Thomas Tommies, Redshirt Sophomore

24 starts in 27 games; 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.5 blocks, 1.3 turnovers, 52.7% on FG, 37.8% on 3FG, 72.0% on FT; 24-10 overall, 12-4 in Summit League; played in NIT first round

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