South Carolina basketball transfer portal tracker

GamecockCentral’s transfer portal tracker will provide a snapshot of all the South Carolina players who have entered the portal, announced their intentions to do so, or that sources have indicated those intentions.

We will also use it to track players from other schools who have committed to the Gamecocks from the portal.

The portal will officially open on April 7 and then will stay open for 15 days. However, some transfer news has already started up in the days leading up to the window’s opening.

*The tracker will update throughout the spring*

South Carolina basketball transfer portal resources:

Commitments

Coming Soon!

South Carolina’s Outgoing Transfers (3)

F Elijah Strong — 3/20/26

South Carolina forward Elijah Strong, who played a major role this past season in the frontcourt for the Gamecocks, will enter the transfer portal, On3’s Jamie Shaw first reported on Friday.

Strong spent two seasons at Boston College, where he averaged 6.8 points per game. He committed to South Carolina from the transfer portal in April of last year. He was one of four Gamecocks averaging double figures this season, finishing the season with 10 points per game.

G Eli Ellis — 3/23/26

South Carolina’s highest-ranked recruit from the class of 2025 will spend just one year in Columbia, as freshman guard Eli Ellis will enter the transfer portal, he told On3’s Joe Tipton on Monday.

Ellis will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Ellis appeared in 28 games for the Gamecocks this past year, despite not earning a start in any of them. Yet he was a spark plug off the bench, providing productivity and energy upon entering each game. Ellis accumulated 26.8 minutes played and 8.6 points per game, both of which ranked fifth on the team. His scoring output was also the highest among players who did not start a game all season.

F/C Jordan Butler — 3/23/26

South Carolina power forward Jordan Butler plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per his agent Mike Naiditch of WEAVE. On3’s Joe Tipton confirmed the move.

The Mauldin native’s most recent season in garnet and black was his best, averaging a career-high 2.8 points per game on 47.7 percent shooting from the field. He also logged a career-best 11 points in November against Presbyterian.

Butler saw limited action in the latter half of the season, reaching double-digit minutes just twice in conference play. The frontcourt rotation was inconsistent for Lamont Paris’ team throughout the entire year.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II, and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

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