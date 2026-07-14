Former South Carolina basketball assistant makes National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

A former South Carolina basketball assistant has earned one of the highest honors in the sport.

On Monday, the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 2026 class, with Orlando “Tubby” Smith making the cut.

Smith, most known for his time as the head coach at Kentucky, had other head coaching stints at Tulsa, Georgia, Minnesota, Texas Tech, Memphis, and High Point. He coached as an assistant at South Carolina under head coach George Felton. He also worked as an assistant at VCU and Kentucky. Before his coaching days, Smith played at High Point.

Former Hofstra and Villanova head coach Jay Wright, former Kansas and Oral Roberts head coach Ted Owens, former BYU guard Danny Ainge, former Michigan guard Glen Rice, and former UCLA guard Walt Hazzard joined Smith in the ’26 class.

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During his time in Columbia, Smith worked under head coach George Felton. The three years he was on the sideline saw the Gamecocks go 53-35 and make an NCAA Tournament.

With USC, Smith helped coach players like Terry Dozier, Perry Dozier, Michael Foster, Darryl Martin, Brent Price, John Hudson, Barry Manning, Joe Rhett, and JoJo English.

Smith’s name was linked to the South Carolina basketball head job on multiple occasions. However, it never worked out for him to return to the Palmetto State.

When he was the head coach at Kentucky, Smith hired his former boss Felton as an assistant.

Smith won a national title, five SEC regular-season championships, and five SEC Tournaments with the Wildcats. He also won the Missouri Valley Conference twice at Tulsa. He won various national coach of the year awards in three separate seasons and six conference coach of the year honors. Smith took five teams to the NCAA Tournament as a head coach and three others (including South Carolina) as an assistant.