A look at South Carolina basketball's updated coaching staff

Last week, South Carolina basketball finalized the contract of new assistant coach Steve Smith. The Board of Trustees’ approval was the last one of the offseason for the Gamecocks, as Lamont Paris’ fifth-year staff has been completed.

Below is a look at the overall coaching staff in Columbia. Following the staff listing will be a brief rundown of the new hires.

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Lamont Paris: Head Coach

Bob Donewald Jr.: Assistant Coach

Sam Dekker: Assistant Coach

Steve Smith: Assistant Coach

Tanner Bronson: Assistant Coach

David McKinley: Assistant Coach

Carey Rich: Special Assistant to the Head Coach

Kacey Friedman: Assistant Director of Operations

Roman Dipasquale: Director of Video Services

Dom Campo: Graduate Assistant/Scouting and Recruiting Coordinator

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Bronson, McKinley, Rich, Friedman, Dipasquale, and Campo are returners to Paris’ staff from last season. Most of them have been with Paris since his hire in 2022 (or earlier at Chattanooga).

Donewald was the first new hire of this offseason. A veteran assistant coming over from Ole Miss, he brings experience working with shooters and, most prominently, recruiting. Donewald has legitimate connections overseas and was helpful in South Carolina’s evaluations and recruitments of multiple international prospects this offseason.

The next offseason hire was Dekker. Having played for Paris when he was an assistant at Wisconsin, Dekker knows the Gamecock coach well and understands his on-court preferences. As a five-year NBA veteran and 11-year pro, Dekker also brings a unique understanding of what it takes to reach the professional game.

Smith joined the Gamecock staff after 14 overall years of working in the ACC at Clemson, Florida State, and Boston College. He has experience in the Palmetto State from stints at Clemson, USC-Upstate, and Allen (with the women’s team). Smith is also a known commodity as a recruiter and a developer of talent.

Former assistants Eddie Shannon and Will Bailey are no longer with the Gamecocks. Bailey has since resurfaced at Loyola Chicago.