Former South Carolina basketball assistant returns to previous coaching job

Former South Carolina basketball assistant coach Will Bailey and the Gamecocks parted ways this offseason. The expectation was that Bailey would make a move to return closer to his hometown of Chicago. On Thursday, news broke that confirmed that expectation.

On Thursday afternoon, Loyola Chicago announced that Bailey was joining the coaching staff under head coach Drew Valentine.

This will not be Bailey’s first time at Loyola-Chicago or coaching with Valentine. Back in 2023-2024, he was an assistant with the Ramblers on Valentine’s staff. Loyola Chicago won the Atlantic-10 championship that season.

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Bailey, who had two stints at South Carolina, worked for both Paris and previous head coach Frank Martin. Each of his two runs in Columbia lasted two seasons.

Bailey’s first stretch in garnet and black came in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons. Those were Frank Martin’s final years leading the program. Bailey coached guards and helped recruit players like Devin Carter and a long list of transfer portal talents.

During his most recent turn in Columbia (2024-2025 and 2025-2026), Bailey again worked with the guards. He also played a role in signing a five-player high school recruiting class for the 2025 cycle. That group was headlined by four-star guard Eli Ellis, but just two players (Grant Polk and Hayden Assemian) are still with the program after one year.

Bailey also coached at St. Louis (two stints), La Salle, East Tennessee State, Maine, Chicago State, and UAB.

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