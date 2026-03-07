South Carolina battles back and plates 10 runs in win over Princeton

Paul Mainieri wasn’t shy about his offseason plans for South Carolina. After the Gamecocks hit just 58 home runs last year, he knew that number had to change drastically.

On paper, Mainieri accomplished exactly what he set out to do. He assembled a top-10 transfer portal class loaded with players who had hit well and displayed power at their previous schools. But to his surprise, the home run numbers haven’t shown up the way he hoped at this point in the season.

“We recruited this team with the idea that we could hit more home runs,” he said on Friday. “So we don’t have a lot of speed, and we don’t have a lot of bat handlers. We were hoping to hit more home runs.”

Through 14 games, South Carolina had hit just 17 home runs, the fourth-fewest in the SEC, with less than a week remaining before conference play begins. He knew something had to change and fast.

Right on cue, the Gamecocks slugged three homers in a 10-7 win over Princeton in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday at Founders Park.

After Josh Gunther gave up two runs in the top of the first inning, Talmadge LeCroy quickly got one back in the bottom half with a solo shot to left field.

Coming off his dominant outing against Clemson last Friday, Gunther didn’t have his best stuff this time around. The right-hander allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts and no walks over 3.1 innings and took a no-decision as the offense battled back to keep South Carolina (10-5) within striking distance.

After two more Princeton runs in the fourth, Logan Sutter quickly answered in the bottom of the inning with a two-run homer to cut the deficit to one.

The Gamecocks continued to play catch-up as the Tigers added another run in the fifth against Cooper Parks. They finally tied the game when KJ Scobey sent the first pitch he saw over the left-field wall for a two-run homer. Just three batters later, South Carolina took its first lead of the day on a two-out RBI single from Tyler Bak, capping off a three-run fifth.

Sutter and Bak each added RBI singles in the seventh, extending their strong days and giving the Gamecocks some much-needed cushion. With one out, Dawson Harman crushed a two-run triple off the center-field wall, breaking the game wide open.

But the game wasn’t over yet. In the eighth, Princeton got to Alex Valentin after loading the bases with one out, and Jake Kernodle nearly cleared them with a two-run double into right. These were the first runs Valentin had allowed after six scoreless outings to start the season.

After a brief mound visit from Mainieri, who opted to stick with the left-hander, Valentin retired the next five batters he faced, sealing the win for the Gamecocks. He struck out four with one walk over the final 2.1 innings to earn his fourth save of the year.

Up next: South Carolina and Princeton will play Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader at 5:02 p.m. on SEC Network+. Riley Goodman (0-2, 5.79 ERA) will get the start on the mound.

