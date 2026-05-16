South Carolina battles but unable to overcome early deficit in loss at Vanderbilt

It would’ve been easy for South Carolina to wave the white flag and coast through the rest of the night. This final regular-season series hardly carries any significance at this point, with the Gamecocks’ postseason hopes hinging on five wins in six days at next week’s SEC Tournament.

After falling into an immediate six-run deficit in the first inning on Friday, it would’ve been fair to assume the rest of the night would follow a similar pattern. Nothing has gone right for South Carolina over the last several weeks, and another early collapse felt like it could easily spiral into more of the same.

But as the season draws closer to its inevitable end, the one thing Monte Lee wants more than anything is for the players to “give your best.” And to their credit, that’s what they did from the second inning onward, but the deep hole to start the night was too much to overcome in a 9-5 loss to Vanderbilt.

Alex Valentin’s struggles from his previous few starts carried over into Friday night as the Commodores scored six runs and sent their entire starting lineup to the plate in the bottom of the first.

KJ Scobey set the tone for the inning when he made his team-leading 14th error on a routine ground ball at shortstop hit by the leadoff man. Seven of the next eight hitters reached base, while Vanderbilt also successfully won all three of its challenges to keep the inning alive.

The inning finally ended only after Rustan Rigdon pulled off a straight steal of home. Despite allowing six hits and throwing 33 pitches, Valentin was charged with only three of the six runs that crossed the plate.

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Even after the nightmarish start, Valentin still managed to battle through five innings. He surrendered just one more run over the next four frames, but by then, the damage had already been done.

Valentin crossed the 100-pitch mark for the first time this season, finishing with a season-high 105 pitches. His final line included four earned runs on 11 hits with four strikeouts and two walks, though three additional unearned runs also scored during his outing.

While Valentin finished on a strong note — retiring the last four batters he faced — South Carolina (22-33, 7-22 SEC) was still left facing an uphill battle to get back in the game.

The Gamecocks showed some life, though, scoring three runs with two outs in the fourth. Scobey made up for his defensive miscue when he cleared the bases with a two-run double into the gap. Will Craddock kept the rally going with an RBI single into left field.

In the seventh, Luke Yuhasz further trimmed the deficit with an RBI double into right. Tyler Bak followed with an RBI single to center, pulling South Carolina within two runs, but that would ultimately be as close as it came to getting all the way back into the game.

Zach Russell allowed one hit through two innings after Valentin’s night ended, but the right-hander ran into trouble in the eighth after he loaded the bases with no outs. Josh Gregoire came in to try to get out of Russell’s mess, but Vanderbilt scored two more runs to create separation and clinch a series victory.

Up next: South Carolina will look to snap its 11-game losing streak and avoid being swept for a third consecutive weekend in the series finale on Saturday. First pitch will be at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+. Neither team has yet to announce a starting pitcher.

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