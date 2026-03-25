South Carolina blown out by North Carolina in all-around tough night

The start of Tuesday night picked up right where Sunday left off. The rest of the evening? Not so much.

South Carolina opened the top of the first inning with a two-out walk, followed by a fortunate pop fly that dropped into shallow right field. Then Jake Randolph, coming off a monster weekend against Arkansas, capitalized with an RBI single to left to keep the momentum going.

That was about where the positives ended for the Gamecock offense, as their bats went silent the rest of the night in a 9–1 loss to No. 13 North Carolina at Truist Field in Charlotte.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

After scoring nine runs on 12 hits against Arkansas on Sunday, South Carolina (13-13, 1-5 SEC) couldn’t get anything going against the Tar Heels’ pitching staff. The Gamecocks had just five hits and struck out 14 times.

Connor Chicoli got the start on the mound for the Gamecocks but didn’t last long. The right-hander settled in after surrendering a two-run homer just two batters into the bottom of the first, but he went only 1.1 innings, throwing 26 pitches before interim head coach Monte Lee turned to the bullpen.

Just when it looked bound to be a long night of multiple relievers being used to go the rest of the way, Logan Prisco came in for Chicoli and provided a quality long relief appearance. The left-hander tossed 4.1 innings, allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk over 59 pitches.

Prisco’s lone earned run actually came after he exited in the seventh. With two outs and a runner on third, Lee turned to Cullen Horowicz to escape the jam, but Horowicz spiked a wild pitch that skipped to the backstop, allowing a key insurance run to score for the Tar Heels.

Horowicz only lasted 22 pitches and threw 13 balls. Hudson Lee didn’t fare any better, as he only threw nine pitches with two for strikes and also allowed a run to score on a wild pitch.

Riley Goodman followed the same troubling trend as he allowed a run to score on a wild pitch after Lee exited. The redshirt freshman right-hander allowed two runs on three hits while throwing just 10 pitches.

Most of the damage came in the seventh inning, when North Carolina blew the game open with six runs on just three hits. The Tar Heels also reached base via five free passes in the frame and scored three of those runs without recording a hit.

Up next: South Carolina will continue its road trip when it heads to Athens this weekend to take on No. 7 Georgia. First pitch from Foley Field on Friday will be at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!