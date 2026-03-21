South Carolina blown out in run-rule loss to Arkansas in SEC home opener

South Carolina’s offense has undoubtedly underperformed and has been a major cause of the team’s struggles this season. But it wasn’t given much of a fighting chance as a new series began on Friday.

The Gamecocks fell behind almost immediately and never recovered in a 22–6 loss to No. 4 Arkansas at Founders Park.

This marks the sixth time that South Carolina (12-11, 0-4 SEC) has been run ruled under second-year head coach Paul Mainieri. The Gamecocks have now lost six consecutive games.

In a postgame huddle in the dugout with the entire team, Mainieri’s message was that it’s “one game” and that they “didn’t give up” despite Arkansas hitting the ball well.

“The field was just playing very hot today. I mean, you could see it in batting practice,” Mainieri said. “Our BP, we must have hit 50 balls out of the ballpark. What normally seemed like routine fly balls were flying out of the park in batting practice. … It was a hitter’s day. That’s what I told the kids. I told them that we had some good swings and we didn’t give up. We kept battling and hit some balls hard and hit three home runs.”

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After 6.1 no-hit innings at Florida last week, Josh Gunther’s next start couldn’t have been more different. The right-hander got shelled for nine runs on six hits over 2.1 innings, striking out five and walking three.

Mainieri tried to get some length out of him after a rough first inning, but Gunther threw 73 pitches, only 39 for strikes. He served up four long home runs, all of them multi-run shots.

“He was trying to be so cute. What I mean by cute is just being so perfect with his pitches,” Mainieri said. “He didn’t really attack the way that he attacked the Florida hitters last weekend, and he fell behind in counts, and then he had to throw them in there. Of course, (Arkansas) has a very good hitting team. It was really a tough outing for him. I feel for him, because he’s really a good pitcher, and he just had a tough night.”

Interestingly, when Gunther exited the mound in the third inning, Mainieri wasn’t the one to take him out. That duty instead fell to pitching coach Terry Rooney, which rarely happens. In most cases, the head coach makes the pitching change, but for whatever reason, Mainieri chose not to here.

“It was just something I talked with (Rooney) about earlier today,” Mainieri explained. “Just trying to change things up a little bit. No real reason.”

The pitcher Rooney went to bring in, Bradley Hodges, fared no better than Gunther did. Hodges hadn’t pitched since his Gamecock debut on Feb. 18, mainly because he hadn’t been throwing like “the Bradley Hodges we recruited,” according to Mainieri after he threw a sim game on Thursday.

Hodges lasted just 0.2 innings, allowing four runs without giving up a hit. He walked three and struck out one, throwing 28 pitches with only eight for strikes. Parker Marlatt relieved the left-hander and recorded just one out, allowing four runs, two earned, on four hits.

In total, the Razorbacks scored 22 runs on 14 hits and hit six home runs in their blowout win. It’s the third time in two seasons that South Carolina has allowed 20-plus runs under Mainieri.

As rough as the night turned out, South Carolina showed some life offensively against Arkansas right-hander Gabe Gaeckle. Trailing 17-0 in the fourth, the Gamecocks clubbed a pair of homers off Gaeckle. KJ Scobey got them on the board with a two-run shot, followed by Luke Yuhasz, whose two-run homer landed in the home bullpen, capping off a four-run frame.

Gaeckle lasted five innings as he gave up four runs, two earned, on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Jake Randolph, who came in for Talmadge LeCroy in the fourth, hit the Gamecocks’ third homer of the night, a two-run shot with two outs in the seventh.

“I was really proud of the guys at the end,” Mainieri said. “The way we kept swinging the bats and hit a few home runs and had some good swings. Hopefully, we’ll carry that into tomorrow.”

Up next: South Carolina will look to even up the series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch will be at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+. Amp Phillips (2-2, 2.63 ERA) will get the start on the mound.

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