South Carolina blows ninth-inning lead, falls in extras to Arkansas after eventful day

Almost everywhere you looked, there was a noticeable difference at Founders Park on Saturday. The crowd was larger, the energy more vibrant and the level of engagement clearly elevated. Of course, there was also a new leader at the top step of the home dugout.

That shift stemmed from a decision earlier in the day, when Paul Mainieri stepped down as head coach after just 80 games at South Carolina. Monte Lee will step in as the team’s interim coach for the rest of the season with 33 games left in the regular season.

But even on a day when the Gamecocks played considerably better, the struggles that have plagued them all year still came back to haunt them in a 3-2 loss to No. 4 Arkansas in 10 innings.

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That difference in play began with a much more competitive effort on the mound, starting with Amp Phillips, who held his own against an Arkansas lineup that made quick work of Josh Gunther on Friday.

Phillips made only one mistake when Damian Ruiz crushed a solo homer high off the batter’s eye in the third inning. Aside from that, the right-hander gave South Carolina (12-12, 0-5 SEC) a great start as he pitched seven brilliant innings of one-run ball. He struck out six and walked two.

Compared to the 28 runs scored on Friday, this game was much more of a pitcher’s duel, as Arkansas left-hander Hunter Dietz was just as effective on the mound, striking out 12 and walking two over 103 pitches in 6.2 innings.

But the Gamecocks were able to pick up a run against Dietz in the fifth when Beau Hollins laced an RBI single into center field following a leadoff walk. Dietz then exited in the seventh after Hollins tagged him again for a two-out double down the left field line.

Tyler Bak then came up against Arkansas left-hander Cole Gibler and crushed the first pitch he saw off the right-field wall for a go-ahead RBI single.

Protecting their first lead of the series didn’t come easy, though. After pitching a scoreless eighth, Alex Valentin gave up a walk with one out in the ninth, and the runner then moved to second on a wild pitch to give Arkansas a pivotal runner in scoring position.

It looked like the left-hander was about to get out of it and seal the deal, but a throwing error on a groundball to KJ Scobey allowed the Razorbacks to tie the game with two outs in the ninth. For Scobey, it was his team-leading eighth error of the season, and it came at the worst possible moment.

In extra innings, Arkansas quickly reclaimed the lead when Camden Kozeal delivered a go-ahead RBI groundout after the first two batters of the 10th reached base.

Up next: South Carolina will look to avoid the series sweep on Sunday against the Razorbacks. First pitch will be at 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network+. The Gamecocks have yet to announce a starting pitcher.

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