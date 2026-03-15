South Carolina breaks scoreless skid but swept by Florida in run-rule loss

South Carolina entered Sunday’s series finale against Florida looking not only to avoid a sweep, but also to find any semblance of offense. The Gamecocks had yet to score a run all weekend and had been held scoreless for 23 consecutive innings, dating back to the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game vs. The Citadel.

The streak stretched to 24 innings after a scoreless top of the first. Then, for a brief moment, there was a sign of life.

In his first at-bat of the series, Luke Yuhasz crushed a 2–2 pitch from Gators right-hander Cooper Walls high off the batter’s eye in dead center field. With one swing, Yuhasz erased a 3–0 deficit, tying the game with a towering 465-foot, three-run homer.

Those would be the only runs the Gamecocks scored all afternoon, as No. 23 Florida completed the sweep to open SEC play with a 13-3 run-rule victory.

Get GamecockCentral for $1. As a bonus, your membership includes a complimentary year of The Athletic.

South Carolina (12-9, 0-3 SEC) immediately fell behind after Riley Goodman only lasted 0.2 innings in his fifth start of the year. The right-hander surrendered three runs on two hits and walked two with a strikeout over 22 pitches before head coach Paul Mainieri pulled the plug on his outing.

“I was hoping we could get three innings out of him,” Mainieri said, “and then piece it together after that, with Alex (Valentin) and Brandon (Stone) and a few other guys, but it didn’t work out that way.”

After Yuhasz tied the game with one swing, Florida quickly reclaimed the lead and never gave it back. Leading by one in the second inning, Gators shortstop Brendan Lawson blasted a two-run homer into right field off Alex Valentin.

Tensions began to flare on both sides as Lawson paused to admire the long ball and flipped his bat in Valentin’s direction. The gesture didn’t sit well with Mainieri, who was visibly upset while speaking with the umpires afterward. Both teams were issued unsportsmanlike conduct warnings, but neither Lawson nor Mainieri was ejected.

“I’m not really going to speak about players on the other team,” Mainieri said. “I don’t know what we did wrong. What did we do? We gave up a home run. The guy pimped it and flipped the bat towards our pitcher. It’s supposed to be a point of emphasis this year that unsportsmanlike conduct like that is the guy is supposed to be ejected from the game. But that’s all I’m going to say about it.”

Things only got worse from there as Mainieri pulled Valentin in the middle of an at-bat with the bases loaded and one out in the fourth. He turned to Brandon Stone out of the bullpen, but the move didn’t pay off. Stone walked the first batter he faced before surrendering a grand slam to Cash Strayer, as the Gators plated five runs in the inning.

“(Cyr) had a good swing at it, and (Valentin) was just struggling with his command today,” Mainieri said, explaining why he took Valentin out mid at-bat. “I just thought Stone wasn’t quite ready, and I wasn’t sure if I wanted to use him anyway. When that kid had a pretty good swing on that pitch, I just felt like Valentin was just off today. He just didn’t have his good stuff. I thought Stone had a chance to keep us in the game, but obviously, he came in and walked the guy and then gave up the home run.”

Meanwhile, South Carolina’s offense strung together seven hits, but it was another rough day overall to bring runs home. The Gamecocks went 3-for-16 with runners on base, 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and 1-for-7 with two outs.

“I can’t say it’s not a little frustrating at times,” Mainieri said of the offensive struggles. “The kids are trying, but we’ve just got to keep working with them and keep getting better.”

Up next: South Carolina will head back to Columbia to begin a four-game homestand this week, starting on Tuesday with Charlotte. First pitch will be at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!