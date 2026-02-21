South Carolina breaks seven-game skid in high-scoring victory over Mississippi State

A hushed round of applause sounded when the ball went up at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday. The South Carolina student section was the lightest it had been with classes in session. The general public checked out months ago. Now, the students had packed their bags.

However, weeks ago, following a loss to Florida, head coach Lamont Paris said the crowd doesn’t matter to him. And, truthfully, he meant it.

The Gamecocks took the limited tip-off crowd in stride and broke a seven-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon. Those who did show up got to witness South Carolina defeat Mississippi State 97-89.

Saturday’s contest opened with the Gamecocks seemingly on pace for another tough day. SEC leading scorer Josh Hubbard got an early basket, and the Bulldogs burst out of the gate up six. Then, Eli Ellis checked in with 14 minutes to go in the half. His first two minutes went quietly until the game approached the under-12 media timeout.

Then, over the next two minutes, Ellis became responsible for nine of South Carolina’s next 11 points. The run gave the Gamecocks their first leads of the afternoon at 15-17, 17-19, and 20-22, respectively. South Carolina never relinquished their lead after the third time taking it.

Whether it was a hesitation on a drive to draw contact from Kobe Knox or a beautiful alley-oop pass from Ellis to Mike Sharavjamts, the Gamecocks played smart basketball throughout the opening 20 minutes. South Carolina’s basketball IQ also transitioned to the defensive side of the ball.

Star Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard entered Saturday’s game following a career-high 48 points against Auburn on Tuesday. In the opening half against the Tigers, Hubbard had 35 points. However, against the Gamecocks, he entered the break with a meager 2 points, shooting 12 percent from the field and without a made three-pointer.

The South Carolina defense thrived in doubling Hubbard off the ball screen. While Hubbard could take the Gamecocks off the dribble, opportunities were limited. By the time they came, the junior guard’s confidence was already shaken.

Hubbard finished Saturday’s game with 13 points, shooting 20 percent from the field.

The player to thrive the most off of Hubbard’s double teams was Jayden Epps. Until late in the first half, Epps led the game in scoring with 13 points. However, Epps went down with an apparent left leg injury with just over 90 seconds to go in the opening half and never returned.

As the first half progressed, the Gamecocks’ lead grew with their crowd. Heading into the break, South Carolina led Mississippi State 46-39.

In a search for answers, the Bulldogs went to what every other team in Southeastern Conference play has against South Carolina: utilize their advantage in the paint. Six-foot-ten-inch center Quincy Ballard raced out to four quick points to start the second half for Mississippi State.

Despite the lead, South Carolina continued to struggle in many of its normal areas. The Bulldogs out-rebounded the Gamecocks 21-11 at the break. Additionally, Mississippi State’s 10 offensive rebounds and 10 second-chance points kept them alive.

26 percent of the Bulldogs’ points on Saturday came on second-chance opportunities. South Carolina allowed an average of 12.7 second-chance points per game entering the afternoon.

However, back-to-back threes from Knox pushed the Gamecocks back up 61-52. This time, when prompted to make some noise, the Gamecock faithful responded by giving South Carolina its first crowd pop of the day.

As South Carolina approached five minutes without a field goal, constant whistles on both sides kept the Gamecocks in it. From eight minutes to go to four minutes to go, the game only had one field goal and nine free-throw attempts. South Carolina survived the whistle onslaught thanks to the Bulldogs’ meager 12-23 performance from the charity stripe.

Jordan Butler’s first three-point make of 2026, followed by a corner three from Ellis, put the game away for South Carolina. With two minutes to go, South Carolina had its largest lead of the night, 89-76. The Gamecocks’ 97 points are the most in a game under Lamont Paris.

With the win, the Gamecocks improve to 12-15 on the season, and out of last place in the SEC standings for now. South Carolina is also now 21-2 under Coach Paris when scoring at least 80 points.

