South Carolina closer turned weekend starter entering transfer portal

South Carolina left-handed pitcher Alex Valentin is entering the transfer portal, his agent Jaden Hardin told On3’s Pete Nakos on Saturday.

Valentin is now the third player from South Carolina to leave for the portal, joining right-hander Josh Gunther and third baseman Dawson Harman. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining as he looks for his fourth school in four seasons at the college level.

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After spending one season apiece at Nova Southeastern and Texas State, Valentin transferred to the Gamecocks for the 2026 season. He pitched primarily out of the bullpen throughout the first half of the season, becoming the main closer and recording four saves.

However, in the second half of the year, Valentin moved into the weekend rotation and made eight starts in 21 appearances. The Hollywood, Fla. native went 1-5 with a 5.19 ERA, striking out a career-high 59 batters and walking a career-low 23 in 52 innings of work.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

The transfer portal will officially be open from June 1 to June 30 for all players to enter.

Alex Valentin’s bio from GamecocksOnline

PRIOR TO CAROLINA

Attended Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, for the 2025 season

Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week (March 4, 2025)

Pitched in 16 games with 11 starts for Texas State in 2025, posting five wins and 58 strikeouts in 67.2 innings pitched

Had a .230 opponent’s batting average

Struck out five batters in 4.2 innings of relief to earn the win at Texas A&M (Feb. 25, 2025)

Had a season high seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings in his first start of the season at Campbell (March 8, 2025)

Struck out six in 6.1 innings of relief to earn a win over Grand Canyon (March 2, 2025)

Started his collegiate career at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Fla., in 2024

Pitched in 12 games with nine starts, picking up three wins with 58 strikeouts in 46 innings pitched

Struck out 11 in five innings to earn the win in his first collegiate start at Florida Tech (Feb. 25, 2024)

Recorded back-to-back starts with eight strikeouts against Tampa (March 29) and at Saint Leo (April 6, 2024)

Prepped at ESB Academy in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where he played both baseball and football

PERSONAL

Born on August 12, 2005

Son of Melissa and Louis Valentin

Brother, Brandon, plays college baseball at Culver-Stockton College

Major is sports media

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