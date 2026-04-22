South Carolina clubs three homers in win over Presbyterian to snap losing streak

It’s no secret that South Carolina’s weak point this season has been its offense, which ranks last in the SEC. In search of any production, interim head coach Monte Lee opted to tweak a few things during Tuesday’s pregame ahead of the matchup with Presbyterian.

“We changed it up a little bit, tried some different things in the cages, a little bit different batting practice routine,” Lee said. “Look, not saying that it made a huge difference, but just felt like we needed to change things up, the mindset of the players a little bit.”

Just days earlier, Lee questioned whether he was overcoaching his players after a weekend in which the Gamecocks scored just six runs and struck out 44 times against Mississippi State. They responded with a much better night at the plate, scoring nine runs in a 9-3 win over Presbyterian on Tuesday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Those changes weren’t limited only to the pregame routine. Lee also slightly adjusted his starting lineup, most notably giving Logan Sutter the start at first base after revealing Will Craddock had gotten banged up from sliding headfirst into home plate during Sunday’s loss to the Bulldogs.

Lee feels Craddock will be back in the lineup by Friday, but this gave Sutter, who hadn’t had an at-bat in 10 days, an opportunity to make an impact. He went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI single.

“We’re looking for offense. It’s no secret we’re looking for guys when they get opportunities to step in, swing the bat well, and when you play like that, it should warrant more opportunities,” Lee said. “… You get in there and you play well, you’ve earned the right to get more opportunities. So we’ll certainly have to take a look at it going into the weekend.”

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Sutter, who hit seventh on Tuesday, was a key part of the production South Carolina (20-22, 5-13 SEC) got from the bottom of the order. Along with Ethan Lizama and Luke Yuhasz, who hit eighth and ninth, they each recorded multiple hits. Yuhasz and Lizama also added solo home runs to their nights.

KJ Scobey kicked off the home run party with a two-run shot that gave South Carolina the lead for good in the third inning. With Scobey hitting sixth in the lineup, the six through nine-hole hitters were a combined 7-for-14 at the plate.

“It’s really big,” Scobey said of the offensive production. “Just build some confidence for everybody and just going up to the weekend ready to compete.”

Patrick Dudley made his first career start but only lasted an inning, as the left-hander was tagged for an early two-run home run by Presbyterian’s Matthew Rollison. Lee said he would’ve liked to get another inning out of him, but he also didn’t want to fall into a deeper hole than they were already in to start.

That’s when he turned to Connor Chicoli to open the second, which proved to be the right move, as he tossed four scoreless innings and struck out four.

“I thought it was good,” Chicoli said of his outing. “(Defense) made some really good plays behind me. I felt like the guys had my back. I felt really good out there, pounding zone, kind of doing what I do.”

After Chicoli exited, the rest of South Carolina’s bullpen was solid the rest of the way. Lee turned to five different relievers over the final four innings, and all but one recorded at least one strikeout.

“I thought (Elijah) Foster came in, you know, hadn’t gotten the ball in a while. I would have loved to have left him out there a little longer, but we wanted to get Hudson Lee in there versus a left-hander, and he did his job,” Lee said. “Foster pounded the strike zone, got two outs. Hudson Lee came in and did a nice job. (Parker) Marlatt, I think, punched out three in a row, and he did a great job. (Josh) Gregoire, (Cooper) Parks, they all threw the ball really, really well.”

Up next: South Carolina will begin a three-game series with Kentucky on Friday at Founders Park. First pitch will be at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

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