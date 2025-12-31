South Carolina coasts to 96-67 win over UAlbany to close non-conference play

The dog breed Great Dane is most notably known for being the breed of Mystery Inc.’s favorite dog, Scooby-Doo. However, the dog also represents the mascot of South Carolina’s Tuesday night opponent, UAlbany.

The Gamecocks have been searching for clues all season, seeking to unmask and unlock their three-point shooting, interior defense, and, most importantly, momentum. Against the UAlbany Great Danes, they found most of what they were looking for in a 96-67 win at Colonial Life Arena.

Following the 96-point performance, South Carolina has its second straight 90-point game and a new season-high in points scored.

South Carolina controlled the game from the opening tipoff, taking the lead on the opening possession following a three from forward Elijah Strong and never relinquishing it.

The early momentum allowed guard Myles Stute to get hot, scoring 11 in the first half, including three made three-pointers. Stute recently scored a season-high 15 points against South Carolina State on Dec. 22.

“He’s had some struggles, you know, breaking his nose and stuff like that, being out. I thin when he’s hitting his shots like that, we’re hard to beat,” Meechie Johnson said post-game. ” … I think everybody can feel it when he’s out there and he’s hot. So we just always gonna keep encouraging everybody to keep being aggressive.”

However, Stute was not the only senior guard for the Gamecocks who found the bottom of the net early. Johnson carried a team-high 13 points into the halftime break.

Despite the Gamecocks’ control over the game, their defense still allowed Great Danes’ leading scorer Amir Lindsey to drive to the lane with relative ease. Additionally, South Carolina struggled to stop UAlbany forward Okechukwu Okeke inside the paint early as the redshirt senior recorded dunk after dunk. At the halftime break, the pair combined for 21 of the Great Danes’ 33 points.

“The big was pretty good,” Elijah Strong said post-game. “He got off the ground quick, got a couple good dunks. But these guys kept fighting down there, so kudos to them.”

While issues with Okeke and Lindsey persisted throughout, head coach Lamont Paris believes the team improved defensively, especially in the second half.

“We played our rules better. More attention to detail in some in some pretty straightforward situations,” Paris said. “So it’s not that they’re easy situations, but the decision in that moment is pretty straightforward.”

Paris particularly commended the Gamecocks improvement on ball screen defense in the second half. Part of South Carolina’s defensive identity is being able to chase the ball, it just so happened Lindsey still scored.

“We need guys that are good chasers, that are committed to chasing. Because one alternative is to be first to the screening action,” Paris said. “Well, then you get back doored all the time. Oftentimes two guys end up open. So we do a lot of chasing on good players.”

South Carolina’s ability to chase on the defensive end translates to an improved three-point defense, Paris said. It is a thankless job, but a necessary one for success.

Coming to the stoppage, Lindsay walked Mike Sharavjamts to the rim at the shot-clock buzzer. On the other end, Johnson hit a parking lot three-pointer at the halftime buzzer. The Gamecocks found themselves with a 10-point lead heading into the locker room. However, it did not come without mistakes on the defensive end.

Despite its defensive struggles, the South Carolina players continued to coast offensively against the Great Danes with smiles on their faces. The freedom of their large lead allowed the Gamecocks to get creative at times, with Johnson and Sharvajamts both connecting on behind-the-back passes.

It also allowed them to seemingly relax into their jumpshots, as eight of 10 Gamecocks who played on Tuesday connected on at least one three. Johnson and Stute led South Carolina with three made three-pointers each, as the team shot above 45% from deep for the first time in the 2025-26 season.

South Carolina’s struggles were never shot selection, but shot making.

“you have no idea how much I have evaluated our shot quality this year,” Paris said. ” … And I’ve watched. We have had good shots.”

Whether or not the Gamecocks three-point shooting is a sign of things to come or just a hot night, Paris has yet to see.

“We’ve been working, man. This team has been doing two-a-days in the gym,” Johnson said. ” … To have a game like this is good for everybody … This is the type of momentum you want to have going into [the Vanderbilt game], so we got to keep building off this.”

