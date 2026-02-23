South Carolina commit now a Top 25 prospect in new Rivals rankings

One of South Carolina’s two early class of 2027 commitments is now a Top 25 prospect, while both prospects rank among the Top 100 in the country in the newly released Rivals rankings.

Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside four-star cornerback Aamaury Fountain moved from unranked to the No. 25 overall prospect and the No. 4 cornerback in the class. That makes him the No. 3 overall prospect in Georgia.

The Rivals rankings, as a reminder, are just a third of the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of the three major recruiting media sites.

Fountain is currently a four-star prospect on ESPN and a three-star prospect on 247Sports.

The Industry Ranking settles with him as the No. 123 overall prospect and No. 14 cornerback in his class.

The 6-foot-3, 182-pounder made a surprise commitment to the Gamecocks in early January.

South Carolina defensive backs coach Torrian Gray couldn’t be off to a better start to the class.

Springfield (Ga.) Effingham County four-star safety and South Carolina commit Jernard Albright is ranked the No. 97 overall prospect and the No. 9 safety in the class.

At the time of his commitment this past Christmas, Albright was ranked the No. 11 safety in the country, so he continues to inch up in the Rivals rankings.

The Industry Ranking also has Albright as a four-star, placing him as the No. 152 overall prospect and No. 13 safety in the cycle.

With just two commitments at this time, South Carolina’s class does not yet qualify for the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings. But with two four-star prospects in the class (according to the Industry Ranking), there are only three schools with a higher average star rating than the Gamecocks as of this writing.