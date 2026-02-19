South Carolina continues to see great potential in freshman Will Craddock after electric debut

Off the bat, Will Craddock knew he’d barreled the 1–2 pitch, driving it into the gap. He figured it was at least a double. A triple wasn’t so certain.

“I knew I hit it well, and then I picked up Coach (John) Hendry rounding second base, and he sent me,” Craddock said. “So it was a cool moment.”

Craddock rounded second at full speed, galloping toward third like a horse charging down the homestretch. He slid in safely, then popped up and flexed toward a fired-up South Carolina dugout.

It was the highlight of a remarkable debut for Craddock, who went 3-for-3 and reached base in all five plate appearances on Wednesday. South Carolina had been raving about him since he arrived on campus, and he rewarded that confidence with a memorable game to begin his college career.

“I just love me some Will Craddock,” head coach Paul Mainieri said after a 12-2 win over Gardner-Webb. “He’s been such a fun kid to be around and to coach … just a great kid. He’s always smiling. He’s just so pleasant to be around. But don’t let that smile and that pretty face fool you, though. He’s a tiger. I mean, he’s a competitor, and he wants to get in there.”

The freshman infielder had been on South Carolina’s radar for years, dating back to when he earned T.L. Hanna’s starting shortstop job as a sophomore. He beat out upperclassmen for the role, no small feat at a program with a strong track record of producing college shortstops.

“You could always tell, even when he was younger, that he was going to be a really good player,” said Daniel Crenshaw, Craddock’s high school coach. “… There was a little bit of an adjustment period, getting used to playing that position at the varsity level, the 5A level, as a 16-year-old sophomore. But once you could see that he had really gotten comfortable, once the game kind of slowed down for him, when he got hot, that’s when our team’s success kind of took off at the same time.”

That was also around the time that Craddock began growing into his current frame. At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, he developed into a legitimate power threat at T.L. Hanna, launching six home runs in his first season as a varsity starter.

His power reached greater levels over the next two seasons. During his senior year, he hit .442 with eight doubles and 10 home runs, earning the South Carolina 5A Player of the Year in 2025.

“It was really fun to watch him take batting practice,” Crenshaw said, “especially with his power, really being in the middle of the field, backside, and just watching him being able to stay through balls and drive balls into right center and drive balls over the fence to the opposite field.”

For as much as Craddock’s game centers on his power, he brings other qualities that make him a well-rounded player. He’s surprisingly quick for his size, swiping 10 bases last year, and while Perfect Game ranked him as the No. 2 shortstop in South Carolina, he’s capable of playing anywhere in the infield.

“Being how big I am, some people just say that I’ll be a first baseman, corner infielder, but I think I can play anywhere,” Craddock said. “I hit for power, for sure. I would like to say, for as big as I am, I have some speed. I just kind of like to do everything.”

That versatility paid dividends for T.L. Hanna last season when he shifted to become the team’s everyday first baseman after the position opened up. It proved especially valuable in his college debut, where he started at first base, a spot he hadn’t regularly played before last year.

“He was coming off an elbow injury, so we kind of had to work him back in,” Crenshaw explained. “He’s an unselfish player. He saw that we had a need at first base, and with him recovering from his elbow injury, we were able to slide him over there and kind of take care of his arm and not really push the issue with him playing on the left side of the infield.”

While it’s only been one game, South Carolina is well aware of the potential he possesses. The coaching staff has seen it since high school and is hopeful to help him fully unlock it as his college career begins.

“I think when you look at the floor of a player and the ceiling of a player, he’s a guy that’s got maybe one of the highest ceilings on the roster on the position player side,” Gamecock hitting coach Monte Lee told GamecockCentral in December. “You’re talking about a physically imposing young man that’s 6-foot-4, big, physical, strong, he’s fast, he runs well, he’s incredibly strong, hits for power, and he’s versatile.”

One thing both Lee and Mainieri have noted is that Craddock still needs to develop his plate discipline. It was an area he struggled with in the fall while adjusting to college pitching, but he showed noticeable improvement during the preseason leading into the regular season.

Once he fully figures that out, there’s no telling how good Craddock could eventually become.

“He has some characteristics similar to Petry with the bat, like he’s got that type of power potential,” Lee said. “Now, will he wind up being an Ethan Petry is yet to be determined, but he’s probably got more versatility than Ethan did in the infield. … Those guys are unicorns, you know, you just don’t see many guys that are that big that can play in the infield.”

Now the Gamecocks just have to find a way to get him in the lineup every day, something they have no choice but to do after his outstanding debut.

“I’ve been telling you this from day one: he’s going to be a special player here, and the more he plays, the better he’s going to get,” Mainieri said. “He’s not going to be perfect, not to reach base five times every game. Trust me, he’s going to have some days where the game looks a little Greek to him, but he’s going to continue to get better. There’s no question in my mind about it.”

