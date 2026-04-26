South Carolina DE Bryan Thomas Jr. signs as free agent after 2026 NFL draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing South Carolina defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. as an undrafted free agent, per a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The news came shortly after the conclusion of the NFL draft. Thomas follows in his father’s footsteps, who spent 11 seasons in the league with the New York Jets.

The newly signed Jaguar will compete throughout training camp and the preseason for a roster spot to add depth to the Jacksonville edge rusher room. Thomas possesses solid quickness off the snap and has a high motor that helped him lead South Carolina in sacks last season. Getting pressure on the quarterback was a primary issue for the Jags last season, as they ranked 27th in the NFL in total sacks.

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Thomas spent four seasons at South Carolina and developed well under Shane Beamer and Clayton White. He appeared in 46 games with 19 starts and posted 92 tackles with 18.5 for loss and 12.5 sacks.

Thomas was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in 2022 and worked his way up to claim all-conference honors by his senior season. After rotating in and out of the lineup during his sophomore and junior seasons, Thomas Jr. became a full-time starter in 2025, and the senior saved his best for last, totaling 7.0 sacks and 3 forced fumbles in his final year in garnet and black.

Some of Thomas’ accomplishments at South Carolina include:

*2025 Third-Team All-SEC (Coaches)

*2025 Rex Enright Team Captain

*2025 co-Steve Wadiak Team MVP

*2025 co-Most Outstanding Senior

*2025 co-Joe Morrison MVP – Defense

*2025 Gamecock Toughness Award – Defense