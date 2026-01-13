South Carolina defensive back Jalewis Solomon enters transfer portal

South Carolina defensive back Jalewis Solomon has entered the transfer portal, Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported Tuesday evening.

A former four-star recruit, Solomon appeared in four games during his redshirt freshman season with the Gamecocks. Both of his two tackles during the 2025 season came against South Carolina State. Solomon played in three games as a true freshman in 2024, all at cornerback. He enters the transfer portal with three years of eligibility.

South Carolina Transfer Portal Resources:

Solomon is the second cornerback to leave the Gamecocks in the 2026 transfer portal cycle. Myles Norwood, redshirt senior, entered the portal on Dec. 27. South Carolina also gained defensive back Quay’Sheed Scott out of the transfer portal from Kentucky on Jan. 8. He is the 18th scholarship Gamecock to enter the portal overall.

Jalewis Solomon bio from GamecocksOnline

2024-25 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

Defensive back who begins his third year in the program in 2026… works at the cornerback position.

2025 (Redshirt Freshman)

Second-year player who appeared in four contests… played in back-to-back games early in the season against South Carolina State and Vanderbilt and later in the season against Alabama and Ole Miss… recorded two tackles, both coming against SC State.

2024 (Freshman)

True freshman defensive back who joined the squad in the summer… saw action in three contests, appearing against Kentucky, Akron and Wofford… credited with one tackle in the win over Wofford… redshirted… named to the 2024-25 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

HIGH SCHOOL

Wide receiver and cornerback at Schley County High School in Ellaville, Ga… graduated in 2024… totaled over 3,400 yards and 34 touchdowns during his career… added 96 tackles with 17 interceptions and 20 pass breakups… led the Wildcats to a 13-1 record and a spot in the state semifinals in 2023… caught 70 passes for 1,072 yards and 11 TDs… credited with 26 tackles and eight INTs with six pass breakups… selected as an Under Armour All-American… coached by Darren Alford… as a junior, earned all-state honors after catching 86 passes for 1,210 yards and 10 TD for a squad that went 12-3 and played for a Class A Division II title… credited with 29 tackles, 4 PBU and 3 INTs… caught 61 passes for 989 yards and 13 scores as a sophomore, while totaling 22 tackles, 8 PBUs and 5 picks… earned all-state honors and played in the Georgia Elite Classic.

PERSONAL

Jalewis Solomon was born Oct. 4, 2005… is a sport and entertainment management major… brother, Zykeivous Walker, played at Auburn.